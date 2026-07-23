Interstate 35 onramp at 46th Avenue West closed on July 27 (July 23, 2026)

Latest news releases DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will temporarily close the southbound onramp to Interstate 35 at 46th Avenue West in Duluth on Monday, July 27, from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure is needed to allow crews to complete guardrail repairs. ###

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