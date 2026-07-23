Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert July 27-August 2, 2026

LYNCHBURG — Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit https://511.vdot.virginia.gov

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/ work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Amherst County:

Please note district-wide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 Appomattox Bypass (Richmond Highway) - Road reconstruction. Westbound Route 460 has been reduced to one lane and speed limit reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Expect delays. An Automated Photo Enforcement system is in place. Maintain proper speed throughout the work zone. Expected completion December 2026

Buckingham County:

Please note district-wide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 (Wards Road) at Route 699 (Gladys Rd.) - Intersection improvement project. The left lanes of Rt. 29 will be closed in both the northbound and southbound directions in the vicinity of the Rt. 699 (Gladys Road) intersection. The median crossover at the intersection of Rt. 699 and Rt. 29 will also be closed. Traffic coming from Rt. 699 wanting to head south on Rt. 29 will need to make a right turn and then make a U-Turn at the newly constructed bulb-out. Rt. 29 southbound traffic wanting to turn left onto Rt. 699 will need to pass the intersection and make a U-Turn at the next available median crossover or at the Rt. 29 Business exit. Expected completion September 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 642 (Mossing Ford Road) over Roanoke Creek - Bridge replacement. The bridge over Roanoke Creek is closed with detour in place to direct traffic. Expected reopening December 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note district-wide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 637 (Cherry Creek Rd.) - Bridge repairs (37.002352, -79.063182). Cherry Creek Road is closed to through traffic between Route 638 (Bull Creek Rd.) and Route 670 (Sandy Ridge Rd.). Expected completion August 14.

Intersection of Route 360 (North Main Street) and Route 501 (L P Baily Highway) - Intersection Improvement Project (Roundabout). Work will be taking place along the shoulders with intermittent lane closures and flagging operations expected. Expect delays. Expected completion November 2027.

Route 667 (Leda Road) at Bye Creek (36.843876, -79.083870) - Bridge replacement. Leda Road is closed to thru traffic from Route 57 (Halifax Road) to the intersection of Route 753 (Beulah Road). Expected completion October 2026.

Route 501: Huell Matthews Highway from Route 744 (East Hyco Road) to Route 96 (Virgilina Rd.) - Safety improvements. Shoulder widening, rumble strips, and guardrail replacement project. Lane closures expected. Expected completion December 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Intersection of Wards Ferry Road and CVCC Campus Drive - Intersection Improvement Project (Roundabout). Work will be taking place along the shoulders of Wards Ferry and CVCC Campus Drive in the vicinity of this intersection. Expect temporary flagging operations on Wards Ferry Road and CVCC Campus Drive. Harvard Street is closed at the Wards Ferry intersection, with traffic following a signed detour route along College Park Drive to get to / from Wards Ferry Road. Expected completion November 2027.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Nelson County:

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) - Intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Expected completion July 31, 2026.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 311 (Harville-Saunders Parkway) - Road widening project. Expect temporary lane closures utilizing flagging operations. Expected completion November 2027.

Please note district-wide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Please note district-wide activities above.