Portion of West Main Street (Route 40) in Waverly to close for Norfolk Southern rail work

SUSSEX COUNTY– A portion of West Main Street (Route 40) in Waverly, between Hunter Street and Bank Street will be closed for rail repair work by Norfolk Southern crews starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 and ending as late as 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Motorists should follow the signed detour using Lobbs Shop Road (Route 651), Beef Steak Road (Route 626) and Cabin Point Road (Route 602) to access Route 460 (General Mahone Highway/North County Drive) and East Main Street.

This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511 Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.