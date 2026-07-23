Haxtun Municipal Airport Named 2026 Colorado Airport of the Year

Watkins – The Colorado Division of Aeronautics is proud to announce that Haxtun Municipal Airport (17V) has been named the 2026 Colorado Airport of the Year in recognition of its outstanding contributions to our state's aviation system through innovative partnerships and excellence in project management.

The honor was formally presented during the Colorado Airport Operators Association (CAOA) Spring Conference, held June 10 to 12 in Pueblo.

Despite serving a community of fewer than 1,000 residents and operating on a modest budget, the Town of Haxtun views 17V as a vital community asset. Under the dedicated leadership of Town Superintendent Ron Carpenter, Haxtun has masterfully leveraged state aviation grants across four major upgrade projects.

"Haxtun is a shining example of how vision, collaboration, and dedicated stewardship can make a profound impact," said David Ulane, director of the Colorado Division of Aeronautics. "This award highlights that even the smallest airports are essential for their communities."

About Haxtun Municipal Airport (17V)

Located two nautical miles southeast of Haxtun, Colorado, in Phillips County and serves as a critical gateway for Northeast Colorado, providing essential access for general aviation and emergency medical services in a rural setting. According to the 2025 Colorado Aviation Economic Impact Study, the airport continues to serve as an important local asset, contributing to the regional connectivity and safety infrastructure of the state’s aviation system.

About the Colorado Division of Aeronautics

The Colorado Division of Aeronautics, under the Colorado Department of Transportation, supports the state’s 76 public-use airports. The division’s mission is to promote the safe and efficient operation of the Colorado Aviation System, which supports over 348,000 jobs and contributes $68.9 billion in annual business revenue to the state's economy. Visit Colorado-Aeronautics.org to learn more about the 2025 Colorado Aviation Economic Impact Study.

Under the Direction of the Colorado Aeronautical Board, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics supports Colorado's multi-modal transportation system by advancing a safe, efficient, and effective statewide aviation system through collaboration, investment and advocacy. In partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration, 76 public-use airports and a diverse group of aviation system users, the Division also works to promote aviation safety and education through the efficient administration of the Colorado Aviation Fund. For more information, visit Colorado-Aeronautics.org or check us out on YouTube, like us on Facebook and follow us on X.