Conyers, GA (July 23, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Paige Forte, age 30, of Conyers, GA, with Misuse of a License Plate Reader System, following an investigation into the misuse of her access to the Flock Safety System. Forte is a dispatcher supervisor at the Conyers Police Department.

On July 21, 2026, the Conyers Police Department requested the GBI to investigate following an internal audit of the Flock license plate reader camera system. Preliminary information indicates that Forte accessed the Flock system more than 30 times between April and July of 2026 for non-law enforcement purposes.

On July 22, 2026, Forte was arrested and booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Conyers, GA, at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Rockdale County Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.