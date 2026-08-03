PLEXIS Helps Medicaid and Medicare Health Plans Simplify Revenue Reconciliation and Financial Administration

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems positioned as a major contender in the Everest PEAK Matrix

Quantum Choice® automates premium billing, revenue reconciliation, provider payment administration, and operational workflows

Quantum Choice provides configurable automation to help simplify premium billing and revenue reconciliation natively, thus minimizing a separate external system to perform this function.” — Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicaid and Medicare health plans continue to face growing operational complexity as enrollment changes, premium payments, provider reimbursements, and financial reconciliation activities become increasingly difficult to manage across multiple systems. PLEXIS Healthcare Systems helps address these challenges with its Quantum Choice core administration platform, providing configurable automation for claims processing, premium billing, revenue reconciliation, provider payment administration, and enterprise workflow management. Quantum Choice is designed to support organizations administering complex government-sponsored healthcare programs through flexible business rules and highly automated administrative processes.Quantum Choice supports revenue reconciliation by enabling health plans to compare expected revenue with payments received for eligible members, providing greater visibility into payment discrepancies while reducing manual reconciliation efforts. The platform also supports provider capitation administration, configurable premium billing, automated customer payment posting – including secure credit card payment integration, and historical billing visibility to help streamline financial operations.Complementing the core platform, Orionprovides an integrated operational workspace that supports customer service, task management, claims inventory management, workload distribution, and operational dashboards, helping organizations improve productivity and first-call resolution."Health plans continue to look for opportunities to reduce manual administrative effort while improving operational visibility into their financial processes," said Sean Garrett, Chief Operating Officer of PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. "Oftentimes, we hear, “that is an accounting function… and we are not looking for the ‘claims system’ to do this…” However, Quantum Choice provides configurable automation that helps organizations simplify premium billing and revenue reconciliation natively within the core admin system, thus minimizing if not eliminating a separate external system to perform this function."PLEXIS and its Quantum Choice product suite supports Medicaid and Medicare health plans with:• Automated claims adjudication• Revenue reconciliation capabilities• Premium billing administration• Automated customer payment posting• Provider FFS and capitation administration/payment automation• Provider data management• Configurable business rules• Real-time interoperability through web services-based integrtion• Workflow automation through PLEXIS Alerts• HIPAA-ready EDI (inbound, outbound)• Integrated customer service and operational management through OrionQuantum Choice is designed to help healthcare organizations automate complex administrative and financial processes while supporting scalable operations across Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, D-SNP, PACE, commercial, and other government-sponsored healthcare programsFor more information about Quantum Choice and PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, visit www.plexishealth.com ________________________________________About PLEXIS Healthcare SystemsPLEXIS Healthcare Systems delivers enterprise-grade core administration and claims processing solutions that power modern healthcare payers and delivery organizations. Recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2026 “Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Core Administration”, PLEXIS enables organizations to navigate evolving market demands around automation, integration, and benefit complexity. Through its flagship platform, Quantum Choice, PLEXIS supports the full spectrum of core administrative functions including claims adjudication, enrollment, premium billing, provider data management, and benefit configuration. Built on a scalable, API-enabled architecture, the platform allows payers to streamline workflows, reduce manual intervention, and adapt to shifting regulatory and product requirements.PLEXIS solutions are designed to align with the market’s shift toward composable, API-driven ecosystems and real-time data integration, empowering health plans to modernize at their own pace while maintaining operational continuity. With advanced automation, configurable rules-based processing, and seamless interoperability, PLEXIS helps organizations improve efficiency, reduce administrative friction, and deliver accurate outcomes across the claims lifecycle.More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS to manage complex benefit structures and process millions of covered lives across all lines of business. By combining deep domain expertise with flexible technology, PLEXIS enables payers to meet today’s operational challenges while building a foundation for future innovation.For more information, visit www.plexishealth.com Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.