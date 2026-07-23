WaterStep, GALMOBILE and WorldServe International Announce Global Collaboration to Advance Mobile Water Solutions

Rami Alfalo (GALMOBILE), John Bongiorno (WorldServe International), Sigal Levi (GALMOBILE), Mark Hogg (Waterstep) and Scott Haner (WaterStep) celebrate the global partnership.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisville-based nonprofit WaterStep, GALMOBILE of Israel, and WorldServe International of Springfield, Missouri, today announced a new collaboration to connect advanced mobile water-treatment technology, hands-on training, and humanitarian response networks — helping communities respond faster when access to safe water is disrupted.

The collaboration will strengthen the ability of communities, humanitarian organizations, and emergency responders to act quickly when disaster, conflict, or infrastructure failure cuts off access to safe water.

"WaterStep has long believed that safe-water solutions must be practical, deployable, and backed by the training people need to use them well," said Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep. "This partnership brings together technology, preparedness, and humanitarian reach in a way that can help communities respond more effectively in a water emergency."

"GALMOBILE was created to make advanced water-treatment technology more accessible in difficult environments," said Sigal Levi, Deputy CEO of GALMOBILE. "Working with WaterStep and WorldServe creates a powerful pathway for this technology to reach the communities that need it most — quickly, responsibly, and at meaningful scale."

"GALMOBILE brings advanced mobile water-treatment capability; WaterStep brings deep expertise in water safety, training, and emergency preparedness; and WorldServe brings humanitarian relationships and a global network," said John Bongiorno, President of WorldServe. "Together, we can help more communities respond quickly when safe water is suddenly out of reach."

About WaterStep

WaterStep is a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on sustainable solutions to the world's water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) crisis. Since 1995, WaterStep has grown into a global leader in safe water technology, training, and innovation, equipping communities and organizations with practical tools to address water challenges where infrastructure is limited. Through patented technologies, hands-on training, and strategic partnerships, WaterStep empowers local leaders to improve public health and strengthen resilience in communities responding to chronic water insecurity and natural or manmade disasters. WaterStep is the pioneer of mobile water treatment in the U.S. Learn more at www.waterstep.org.

About GALMOBILE

GALMOBILE Ltd. is a world leader in mobile water purification and desalination technologies. With over 30 years of experience in advanced water treatment projects, GALMOBILE pioneers mobile, rapid-deployment systems for water and energy supply — purpose-built for emergency response, defense, humanitarian missions, and remote operations. Learn more at www.galmobile.co.il.

About WorldServe International

Based in Springfield, Missouri, WorldServe International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding sustainable access to clean water, sanitation, health, and economic opportunity across Africa. Working alongside local leaders and strategic partners, WorldServe develops community-owned water systems that improve health, strengthen livelihoods, and create lasting impact for entire communities. By combining long-term infrastructure with local leadership and innovative partnerships, WorldServe helps ensure clean water solutions remain sustainable for generations. Learn more at www.worldserveintl.org.

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