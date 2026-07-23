WInnForum Announces New WiSACS Initiative to Advance Wireless Situation Awareness and Spectrum Coordination

New work group will pragmatically explore interoperable approaches for RF situational awareness and spectrum coordination

Wireless networks are becoming increasingly interconnected and dynamic, creating new opportunities as well as new coordination challenges” — Dr. Joe Mitola

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced the formation of a new initiative within its Software Defined Systems (SDS) Committee: the Wireless Situation Awareness & Coordination System (WiSACS) Demonstration and Standardization Team Workgroup.Led by Honorary Chair Dr. Joe Mitola, along with Co-Chairs Dr. Mitch Kokar and Colby Harper, the new work group will rapidly build a cloud-based demonstration to help event organizers, first responders, and other participants in planned events and natural disasters coordinate the use of radio spectrum of all types and generations — from FRS and ham radio through xG, military radios, and wireless microphones — across increasingly dynamic and complex radio frequency (RF) environments.As wireless ecosystems continue to evolve toward more diverse, multi-tier, and spectrum-sharing architectures, stakeholders face growing challenges in coordinating resources and maintaining awareness across heterogeneous networks — challenges that become acute when many independent operators must share the air during a large, planned event or an emergency response. The WiSACS initiative addresses these challenges hands-on, capturing RF situational awareness data, integrating modern sensor feeds and network metadata, and supporting secure, interoperable coordination among wireless systems.“Wireless networks are becoming increasingly interconnected and dynamic, creating new opportunities as well as new coordination challenges,” said Dr. Joe Mitola. “By building a working, open-source demonstration rather than a paper study, WiSACS gives event organizers, first responders, and other participants a shared, practical way to coordinate spectrum — from FRS and ham radio through xG, military radios, and wireless microphones — and it lays a foundation for future generations of wireless network and service interoperability.”The workgroup's initial activities will focus on:• rapidly building a cloud-based demonstration of the wireless situation awareness and coordination system,• coordinating the use of radio spectrum of all types — from FRS and ham radio through xG, military radios, and wireless microphones — for event organizers, first responders, and other participants in planned events and natural disasters,• integrating sensor data, network metadata, and, importantly, existing or emerging ontology standards to build a shared operating picture,• assessing policy, security, and usability considerations required to support broad-scale deployment, and• developing a living reference implementation in open source for experimentation, with embedded comments that generate an evolvable, living, versioned WiSACS specification (code-as-spec).Unlike efforts focused primarily on theoretical studies or technology-specific solutions, the WiSACS initiative will combine results-oriented exploration, hands-on demonstrations, conceptual design, and standards exploration. The workgroup intends to develop a flexible, open, and interoperable framework that can support a wide range of wireless technologies, spectrum-sharing environments, and stakeholder needs.Incubated in the WInnForum's 6GWG and SDS Commercialization Committee and guided by Dr. Mitola's vision for cross-wireless network interoperability during critical events, this initiative will collaboratively establish use-cases, deliverables, timelines, and priorities in concert with its iterative PoC demonstration effort. Key early milestones include the development of proof-of-concept prototypes and associated "code-as-spec" documentation further formalized as the effort progresses.The WiSACS initiative aligns with the Wireless Innovation Forum's mission to advance innovative wireless technologies through collaboration among industry, government, academia, and international stakeholders. The effort is expected to contribute to future spectrum-sharing solutions, enhanced RF awareness capabilities, and new opportunities for secure networking services across emerging wireless markets.The WG welcomes all contributions, whether or not contributors are interested in writing code-as-spec. Organizations and individuals interested in contributing to the WiSACS WG should contact the Forum using the contact information below.About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

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