Attorney General Liz Murrill's LBI Agents Arrest DeQuincy Registered Sex Offender Accused of Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents have arrested a DeQuincy registered sex offender accused of distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material.

50-year-old Charles Timothy Emmons, of Kelly Street in DeQuincy, Louisiana, was identified following an investigation by LBI agents into a CyberTip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which alleged a Snapchat user was distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Emmons was arrested on July 22, 2026, at his residence in DeQuincy.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and has been charged with:

2 Counts – La. R.S. 14:81.1(E)(5)(a) – Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of 13 (Distribution) (Felony)

Bond has been set at $500,000.

This arrest was the result of a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

This investigation remains ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.