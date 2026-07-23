AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agents Arrest Lake Charles Man for Searching Online for Images of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents have arrested a Lake Charles man for Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of 13.

28-year-old Brandon Taylor Anderson Bellard, of Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was identified during an investigation by LBI agents into a CyberTip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). During the course of the investigation, agents determined Bellard used an online search engine to search for images of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Bellard was arrested on July 22, 2026, at his residence in Lake Charles.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and has been charged with:

1 Count – La. R.S. 14:81.1(E)(5)(a) – Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of Thirteen (13) (Distribution) (Felony)

Bond has been set at $250,000.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

This investigation remains ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.