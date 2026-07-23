Heidi G. Villari of The Villari Firm, PLLC Named to Super Lawyers for the Tenth Consecutive Year

Heidi Villari - Super Lawyers 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heidi G. Villari, managing partner of The Villari Firm, PLLC in Philadelphia, has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2026, marking her tenth straight year on the list since 2017. The 2026 selection continues one of the more consistent recognition records among Pennsylvania personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys.

Alongside the general selection, Villari again appears on three of the publication's most selective top lists. She was named to the Top 100: 2026 Philadelphia Super Lawyers and the Top 100: 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, extending runs on both lists that began in 2022. She was also named to the Top 50: 2026 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, a list she has appeared on every year since 2020. Super Lawyers selections are based on peer nominations, independent research, and evaluation across a range of professional achievement indicators, with only a small percentage of attorneys in each state selected annually.

Licensed in Pennsylvania since 1998 and admitted in New Jersey as well, Villari represents individuals and families harmed by catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice. She began her career on the other side of the docket, defending clients against personal injury claims, and has said that experience shapes how she builds cases today. Knowing how insurers and institutional defendants evaluate exposure informs her approach to discovery, negotiation, and trial preparation.

Her results reflect that approach. Villari has obtained up to $135 million in settlements and awards over the course of her career. Notable outcomes include a $20 million settlement in a brain-damaged baby case, an $11 million jury award for a woman who suffered a vaginal tear during labor and delivery, a $9.75 million settlement for a man left completely blind after surgery, and an $8 million verdict following a helicopter crash that she tried to a jury. More recently she resolved a leg injury case for $4 million and a neck fusion claim for $1.95 million. She holds an Avvo "Excellent" rating.

Villari's professional service extends beyond her caseload. She has sat on the board of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, served as a senior hearing officer for the Disciplinary Board of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, served as a judge pro tempore and teaches continuing legal education courses for fellow attorneys. Her memberships include the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Philadelphia Bar Association, and the Justinian Society. She earned her law degree from Widener University Delaware Law School.

The Villari Firm, PLLC handles medical malpractice, birth injury, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death matters for clients throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey from its office at 258 S. 11th Street in Philadelphia. Prospective clients can reach the firm at 215-372-8889 or through thevillarifirm.com to discuss a potential claim.

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