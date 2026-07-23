Radix Launches RUSH EMEA 2026, Uniting Global Leaders to Scale Industrial AI and Turn Vision into Value

Turning Vision to Value João Carlos Chachamovitz, Founder and Global CEO Alexander Clausbruch, Co-Founder and CEO, North America

A New Executive Forum for AI, Interoperability, and Operational Resiliency—Designed to Deliver Measurable Business Outcomes

Europe's industrial future won't be determined by technology alone—it will be defined by how effectively organizations transform innovation into resilience, profitability, and sustainable growth” — John de Koning, Regional President, EMEA, Radix

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global leader in engineering and digital transformation technology solutions for asset-intensive industries, announces RUSH EMEA 2026. The European expansion of its flagship executive forum will take place on September 2, 2026, at the Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA).Following the success of RUSH North America 2026 in Houston this past April—where industry leaders engaged in candid, outcome-focused discussions. Customers are looking for this experience to expand globally, and Radix is launching RUSH EMEA in Amsterdam and RUSH Latin America in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this November, creating a unified global platform for leaders to accelerate execution across regions.From Vision to Value—At ScaleUnder the theme “Empowering the Next Digital Era with Resiliency & Interoperability,” RUSH EMEA reflects Radix’s core belief: digital ambition only matters when it delivers measurable business impact & ROI.Across asset-intensive industries, leaders face escalating complexity—fragmented data, disconnected systems, and AI initiatives that stall before delivering value. RUSH is designed to address this gap head-on through peer-to-peer, raw conversations during this exclusive thought-provocative leadership event."The challenge facing industrial organizations today isn't a lack of vision—it's the ability to convert that vision into measurable business outcomes," said Alexander Clausbruch, CEO, North America, Radix. "As Industrial AI reshapes the future of operations, leaders need candid conversations about what is truly delivering value. RUSH brings together executives who are moving beyond pilots and hype to scale interoperability, resiliency, and performance across their enterprises."A New Standard for Industry DialogueRUSH breaks from traditional industry events by creating a trusted, executive environment for raw conversations—featuring a collaborative format with 95% of the time spent in thought-provoking discussions between leaders and pioneers shaping the industry. It is a single day of pure focus on profitability, resilience, and measurable value creation, reflecting exactly how true transformation happens in the field."The next generation of industrial leaders will be defined by their ability to transform data, AI, and human expertise into measurable business value," said João Carlos Chachamovitz, Founder and Global CEO of Radix. "RUSH brings together a global community of innovators who are openly sharing what's working, what's scalable, and what's next—helping organizations accelerate from vision to value faster than ever before."Built for a Complex Industrial RealityAt RUSH EMEA, discussions will center on four core pillars under Radix’s core belief of helping customers turn their vision into business value:• Interoperability as the foundation for scale: Breaking down data silos to build a flexible, future-proof industrial architecture.• Data and AI as drivers of performance: Moving beyond technology pilots to unlock measurable operational and financial returns with Data and Industrial AI.• Resiliency in volatile environments: Securing operations and supply chains against increasingly complex global challenges asset-intensive industries face today.• Delivering sustained, profitable value: Ensuring long-term, compounding ROI from digital transformation investments.“Europe's industrial future won't be determined by technology alone—it will be defined by how effectively organizations transform innovation into resilience, profitability, and sustainable growth,” said John de Koning, Regional President, EMEA, Radix.A Global Platform for Industrial TransformationWith the expansion of RUSH across North America, EMEA, and Latin America, Radix is building a unified global engine for executive collaboration, knowledge exchange, and operational execution—centered entirely on turning digital vision into measurable, profitable outcomes."Market volatility, disruption, and AI-driven change demand more than data. Competitive advantage now depends on trusted, connected, and well-governed data foundations. " said Luciano Narcisi, Senior Analyst, ARC Advisory Group. " Only through open and interoperable platforms can organizations unlock the full value of digital solutions and accelerate their transformation journey.”Powered by Industry Leaders Shaping What's NextRUSH EMEA 2026 brings together a powerful ecosystem of organizations shaping the future of industrial operations. Gold Sponsor Seeq and Silver Sponsor Cognite are joined by Bronze Sponsors ARC Advisory Group, Veerum, and Simacro to support a new era of collaboration focused on Industrial AI, interoperability, digital twins, operational resilience, and enterprise-wide transformation."Industrial AI only creates value when teams can trust their data and act on it. As a Gold Sponsor of RUSH EMEA, Seeq is proud to stand with Radix and this community of leaders, turning digital ambition into measurable outcomes. Because the future of industry belongs to those who move from insight to action, at scale." Vikram Prakasam, VP, Partnerships and Alliances, Seeq added.Together with Radix, these innovators are helping industry leaders address today's most pressing challenges—from energy transition and workforce transformation to scaling AI and unlocking value from industrial data—creating a global platform where ideas become action and vision becomes measurable value.Join the ConversationRUSH EMEA 2026 is an exclusive, complimentary forum for asset-intensive industry leaders. Attendance is strictly capped to ensure meaningful, high-level engagement.Following Amsterdam, the RUSH momentum continues with RUSH LATAM 2026, taking place this November in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, bringing together another influential community of industrial leaders to tackle the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of asset-intensive industries. Together, these global forums are creating a powerful network committed to transforming Industrial AI, data, and innovation into sustainable growth, operational resilience, and measurable value at scale. Request your exclusive invitation today.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com

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