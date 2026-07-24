DP World enters The Hundred as Principal Partner of Southern Brave

(L-R) David Miller, Chris Jordan and Tristan Stubbs sport the new team kit.

DP World's marks first entry into The Hundred extending a global cricket portfolio and deepening the company's decades-long ties to Southampton

Becoming Principal Partner of Southern Brave means backing our own community in the most visible way possible” — Kris Adams, CEO UK Ports & Terminals, DP World

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DP World, a leading provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been announced as the Principal Partner of Southern Brave, taking front-of-shirt rights across both the Men's and Women's teams in a multi-year agreement.The partnership marks DP World's first entry into The Hundred, building on a global portfolio that spans a premier partnership with the International Cricket Council, title sponsorship of the DP World ILT20 in the UAE and the DP World Asia Cup, the Delhi Capitals Men’s and Women’s team, plus other key cricket partnerships around the world.It extends the company's commitment to growing the game at every level, championed by Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar through the Beyond Boundaries Initiative, which has delivered repurposed shipping containers kitted out as grassroots cricket facilities to clubs worldwide.It also reinforces DP World's deep roots in Southampton, where the company operates the UK's third-largest deep sea container terminal, handling two million TEU annually, under a licence it has committed to through 2047.Rashid Abdulla, CEO & Managing Director, DP World Europe, said: “Cricket already sits at the heart of how we connect with people globally, from the ICC and Delhi Capitals through to our Beyond Boundaries Initiative with Sachin Tendulkar. The Hundred and partnering with Southern Brave was the natural next step to expand our portfolio in Europe. Our best partnerships have always grown into something bigger than sponsorship, and we see the same potential here.”Kris Adams, CEO UK Ports & Terminals, DP World, said: “Southampton has been part of the DP World family for decades, with nearly 1000 people working here at our terminal to keep businesses and people across the UK supplied with the goods they need every day. Becoming Principal Partner of Southern Brave means backing our own community in the most visible way possible and we hope to help both the men’s and women’s teams write new chapters in Southampton’s rich sporting history.”Ankit Baldi, CEO of Southern Brave, said: “What stood out about DP World from the very beginning is their track record as a genuinely committed cricket partner. You only have to look at what they've built across the game, from the top of international cricket right down to grassroots programmes putting kit into the hands of young players, to see that they invest properly in the sports they back. This was never going to be a badging exercise for them, and it isn't for us. We're genuinely excited about what we can create together, and our supporters will see and feel the difference from this summer onwards."Both Southern Brave teams will wear the DP World branded shirts throughout their 2026 campaigns, which begin at home against Welsh Fire at the Utilita Bowl and run through to Finals Day in August, with every matchday featuring the Women's and Men's sides in back-to-back fixtures.Further details of the partnership, including community and matchday activations across the Southampton region, will be announced over the course of the season, as the Brave chase success in both competitions, through to the Finals on Sunday 16 August.

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