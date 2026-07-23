Sunrise Sailing Academy Wins 2026 Best Sailing Lessons on Lake Lanier

Sunrise Sailing Academy earned the Click360 Award for Best Sailing Lessons on Lake Lanier, recognized for ASA-certified training and guaranteed student success.

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrise Sailing Academy Named Winner of 2026 Click360 “High Five Award” for Best Sailing Lessons on Lake LanierSunrise Sailing Academy has officially been named the winner of the 2026 Click360 Best Sailing Lessons in Lake Lanier Award, earning top honors among North Georgia and Metro Atlanta sailing programs.The annual Click360 High Five Awards recognize outstanding organizations that demonstrate excellence in hands-on instruction, boating safety, and building genuine water confidence for new and advancing sailors. Sunrise Sailing Academy was selected as the 2026 winner for its comprehensive American Sailing Association (ASA) certified curriculum, small class sizes, and commitment to student success.“Great sailing lessons give people more than a certification,” stated a Click360 Awards representative. “They give students the confidence to enjoy the water safely, respect the craft, and keep learning long after the first class is complete. Sunrise Sailing Academy represents that spirit well.”Empowering Sailors from First Steps to Advanced CruisingLocated directly on Lake Lanier, Sunrise Sailing Academy stands out by offering a tailored, student-centered approach to sailing education. The academy offers private and semi-private instruction with strictly limited class sizes, ensuring each participant receives personalized, hands-on time at the helm.Sunrise Sailing Academy offers a complete pathway of ASA courses, including:ASA 101: Basic Keelboat Sailing (with guaranteed certification support)ASA 102: Basic Keelboat Sailing IIASA 103: Basic Coastal CruisingASA 104: Bareboat CruisingASA 105: Basic Coastal NavigationASA 114: Cruising CatamaranASA 118: Docking EndorsementA key factor in the academy’s recognition is its guaranteed ASA 101 certification policy, which provides extra instruction if a student needs additional time to pass—reflecting a commitment to producing capable, self-assured sailors rather than simply rushing students through a schedule. After certification, graduates can also transition into Sunrise’s sailing club options to keep their skills sharp on Lake Lanier.About Sunrise Sailing AcademySunrise Sailing Academy (part of Sunrise Sailing Club) is a premier sailing school based in Gainesville, Georgia, serving outdoor enthusiasts, families, and aspiring captains across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. With experienced instructors and access to Lake Lanier, the academy delivers ASA-certified courses, private lessons, and flexible club memberships designed to foster a lifelong passion for sailing.

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