Years After Laser Quest Left Northeast Ohio, Laser Tag Lives On at Fun 'n' Stuff in Macedonia

The chain's last arena in the region closed in 2020. Families looking for laser tag find their way to the Macedonia entertainment center instead.

MACEDONIA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For a certain generation of Northeast Ohio kids, " laser tag " and "Laser Quest" were practically the same phrase. The chain's Cleveland-area arena on Lorain Road closed first, years before the rest of the company followed. Its Akron-area location in Montrose lasted until 2020, when parent company Versent Corp. ULC closed nearly all of its remaining North American arenas because of the pandemic. A small number of Laser Quest locations elsewhere in the country later reopened under new ownership. None did in Northeast Ohio.In the years since, families across the Cleveland-Akron corridor who still want a nearby laser tag arena have increasingly found one at Fun 'n' Stuff , the Macedonia-based family entertainment center that sits almost exactly at the midpoint between the two cities. Fun 'n' Stuff has operated its own laser tag arena, a 6,000-square-foot space themed Aliens vs. Zombies, for years as one of more than 20 attractions on its property, alongside go-karts, mini golf, roller skating, bumper boats, bumper cars, an arcade, and a dedicated Superhero Kid's World area for younger guests.Fun 'n' Stuff opened in the winter of 1988, with its quarter-mile go-kart track following the next spring. Now in its 38th year, the family-owned park draws an estimated quarter-million visitors annually and has expanded well beyond its original footprint, adding attractions, updating its laser tag arena, and building out packages for birthday parties , corporate outings, day camps, fundraisers, and team-building events. Its location on Highland Road, just off Interstate 271 in Summit County, puts it within a short drive of both Cleveland and Akron, a geography that has made it a natural landing spot for laser tag fans whose closest dedicated arena no longer exists.Fun 'n' Stuff is open year-round, with extended hours during the summer season. More information on attractions, pricing, and party packages is available at fun-n-stuff.com.About Fun 'n' StuffFounded in 1988, Fun 'n' Stuff is a family-owned, year-round amusement park in Macedonia, Ohio, located between Cleveland and Akron. The park offers more than 20 indoor and outdoor attractions, including go-karts, laser tag, roller skating, mini golf, bumper boats, bumper cars, and an arcade, along with packages for birthday parties, corporate groups, fundraisers, day camps, and team-building events.

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