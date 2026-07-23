Integrity Pool Scapes Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bethalto Headquarters

Ribbon-cutting event drew customers, employees and community members to celebrate the custom pool builder's continued growth

BETHALTO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrity Pool Scapes celebrated its new Bethalto headquarters with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event that drew customers, employees, families and community supporters to 300 Rou Des Chateaux. The free event ran from 5 to 9 p.m. and included food trucks, music, cornhole, a bounce house and giveaways. The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce joined the celebration and formally welcomed the company to the local business community."We were blown away by the number of people who came out to support us," said James Pritchard, owner of Integrity Pool Scapes. "This company has grown because customers trusted us with their homes, our community continued to support us, and our team showed up every day determined to do excellent work."Integrity Pool Scapes has grown by adding designers, project managers and crew members as its pool and landscape projects have become more detailed and ambitious. Pritchard, who talks often in company videos about the link between culture and quality, said the growth comes down to the people doing the work."You cannot build remarkable pools and backyards without remarkable people," Pritchard said. "We want team members who care about the customer, take pride in the details and understand that our name has to mean something."Integrity Pool Scapes' core values, including integrity, master craftsmanship, positive and professional attitude, accountability, communication and teamwork, guide every project from initial design through the final walkthrough.The new headquarters supports Integrity Pool Scapes' move into larger, more complex residential projects. The team designs and builds custom inground pools and full backyard environments, coordinating patios, pool houses, outdoor kitchens, decks, pavilions, retaining walls, concrete work, lighting and landscaping within a single plan.Among the projects underway this summer is a highly customized pool design reflecting the more sophisticated builds the company is increasingly taking on. Rather than working from standard layouts, Integrity Pool Scapes designs around each property and homeowner, using 3D renderings so clients can see the finished space before construction begins.As the company takes on larger projects across the Metro East and greater St. Louis area, Pritchard said the plan is to stay anchored in the same principles that built the business."We are grateful for every person who attended, every customer who has given us an opportunity and every employee who has poured their effort into this company," Pritchard said. "We are proud of the growth, but we are even more excited about what comes next."About Integrity Pool ScapesIntegrity Pool Scapes is a privately owned custom pool and outdoor living company serving Metro East and the greater St. Louis area. The company builds custom inground pools alongside hardscaping, patios, decks, outdoor kitchens, pavilions, pergolas, retaining walls, concrete work, pool houses and complete landscape construction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.