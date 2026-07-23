More Than 20,000 Celebrate Reggae Therapy Festival in Martinique

Festivalgoers at Reggae Therapy in Martinique Photo credit: Kamson. All photos free for use with attribution. Julian Marley Barrington Levy Tarrus Riley Empress Psyché

FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martinique’s fourth annual Reggae Therapy Festival concluded July 12 after two days of live performances that brought over 20,000 reggae fans from Martinique, the wider Caribbean, Europe and North America to Louis-Achille Stadium in Fort-de-France.The festival featured an impressive lineup of local, regional and international reggae artists, including Julian Marley, Barrington Levy, Alborosie, Tarrus Riley, Papa Tank, Skanky, Loy Sonjah, Lieutenant and Reemah. Julian Marley’s first performance in Martinique was among the highlights of the event, which celebrated reggae’s global influence while showcasing the island’s vibrant cultural identity.Supported by the Martinique Tourism Authority, Reggae Therapy Festival has grown into a significant cultural event for the island, driven by the vision and dedication of Martinican entrepreneurs Josué Charles-Hélène and Michel Almon. Their commitment has helped elevate the festival year after year, creating a platform that brings together internationally recognized artists, local talent and audiences from around the world.Beyond the performances, the festival highlights the power of music to bring people together through shared experiences. The continued success of the festival reinforces Martinique’s ability to host impactful events that celebrate connection, creativity and Caribbean culture.About MartiniqueMartinique, often referred to as the Caribbean island with French flair, the Isle of Flowers, the Rum Capital of the World, and the Isle of the famed poet Aimé Césaire, ranks among the world’s most enchanting destinations. As an overseas region of France, it features modern and reliable infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, utilities, hospitals and telecommunications services on par with any other part of the European Union.The island’s unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, lush rainforests, and more than 80 miles of hiking trails and waterfalls make it one of the Caribbean’s premier natural wonders. This unique blend of modern conveniences, pristine nature and rich cultural heritage has earned Martinique several prestigious distinctions in recent years. It was featured on The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2023” list, named “Best Caribbean Destination” by About.com, and recognized as the “Top Caribbean Island for Delectable Dining” by Caribbean Travel & Life. The Bay of Fort-de-France, fronting the island’s vibrant capital, was also inducted into The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.Adding to its prestige, Martinique has been designated a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and the iconic yole (or skiff) has been recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. A destination like no other – Martinique c’est magnifique!For more information, visit us.martinique.org.

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