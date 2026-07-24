Basement Builders Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Basement Renovator in Southern Alberta

Our goal has always been to deliver high quality spaces that our clients can enjoy for years to come. This award reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to excellence.” — Basement Builders Team

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basement Builders has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Basement Renovator category, celebrating its reputation for high quality craftsmanship, reliable service and customer satisfaction. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to transforming underutilized spaces into functional, beautifully finished living areas for homeowners across Calgary and surrounding communities.Since 2012, Basement Builders has specialized in basement development, full basement renovations and legal basement suites. With a focused approach and deep expertise in this niche, the company has become a trusted name for homeowners looking to maximize their living space while increasing property value.Basement Builders is known for delivering tailored solutions that align with each client’s vision and lifestyle. Whether creating a comfortable family space, a home office, an entertainment area or a fully compliant legal suite, the team works closely with clients to design and build spaces that are both practical and visually appealing.A key differentiator for the company is its commitment to quality workmanship at every stage of the project. From initial planning and design through to construction and final finishing, Basement Builders maintains high standards and attention to detail. This dedication ensures that each project is completed to a level that meets both client expectations and industry requirements.The company has earned recognition as one of Calgary’s leading basement development contractors, a reflection of its consistent performance and strong client relationships. Homeowners value the team’s professionalism, transparency and ability to deliver projects on time and within scope.Customer satisfaction remains at the core of Basement Builders’ approach. By prioritizing clear communication and a smooth renovation process, the team ensures that clients feel confident and informed throughout every phase of their project.Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a proud milestone for the company. “We are honoured to be recognized in the Basement Renovator category,” said the team at Basement Builders. “Our goal has always been to deliver high quality spaces that our clients can enjoy for years to come. This award reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to excellence.”The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and maintain strong customer satisfaction. For Basement Builders, this recognition reinforces its position as a trusted renovation partner in Southern Alberta.Homeowners looking to enhance their homes with professionally designed and built basement spaces are invited to discover the quality and expertise that Basement Builders brings to every project.About Basement BuildersBasement Builders is a Calgary based company specializing in basement development, full basement renovations and legal basement suites since 2012. Known for top quality workmanship and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has built a strong reputation as a leading basement renovation contractor in the region. Basement Builders delivers customized solutions designed to maximize space, functionality and value for homeowners. To learn more, visit www.thebasementbuilders.ca About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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