Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,886 in the last 365 days.

SinoGuide App Launches to Provide One-Stop Digital Services for Foreign Nationals in China

BEIJING, CHINA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SinoGuide App, a one-stop digital service platform designed for foreign nationals coming to or living in China, has officially launched. The app integrates essential services, official information and practical resources into a single platform, making it easier for international users to access digital services and navigate daily life in China.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKwMuWjmbEI

As China continues to advance its digital transformation and expand its visa-free policies, the number of foreign nationals visiting, studying, working and living in the country continues to grow. To help address language barriers and improve access to public services and official information, the SinoGuide App offers five core sections: Policy Guidance, News & Information, Everyday Services, Language Support, and Learn about China.

Built around the principles of authority, convenience and efficiency, the app is designed to meet the diverse needs of foreign nationals throughout their stay in China. By providing authoritative guidance alongside practical everyday services, the SinoGuide App enhances users' digital experience, facilitates exchanges between China and the rest of the world, and supports China's high-standard opening up and high-quality development.

Foreign nationals coming to or living in China are welcome to download the SinoGuide App and experience the convenience and efficiency of China's digital services.

Website: https://sinoguide.app/

Yang Wenze
SinoGuide App
yz@sinoguide.app

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SinoGuide App Launches to Provide One-Stop Digital Services for Foreign Nationals in China

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.