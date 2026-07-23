$50,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest in Susan Ledyard Cold Case Homicide

Date Posted: Thursday, July 23rd, 2026

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is seeking the public’s assistance for any information leading to an arrest for the 2019 murder of Susan Ledyard.

The investigation began on July 23, 2019, at approximately 7:39 a.m., when Susan Ledyard’s visibly injured body was recovered from the Brandywine River near Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington. At the time, she was 5’4” tall, weighed 130 pounds, had shoulder-length brown hair, and was wearing a purple tank top.

Following a post-mortem examination by the Division of Forensic Science, Susan’s cause of death was found to be the result of blunt force trauma and drowning, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

After reviewing surveillance video, cell phone records, and receiving assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies and civilian experts, detectives were able to develop the following timeline of events that occurred on July 23, 2019:

2:45 a.m.

Throughout the night, Susan was active on her cell phone calling and texting friends until about 2:45 a.m.

3:02 a.m.

Susan’s black 2016 Honda Civic was seen leaving her driveway. The vehicle was parked on Walkers Mill Road near the Rising Sun Lane Bridge, which crosses over the Brandywine River. Investigators believe the vehicle was driven directly from her residence to this location based upon the elapsed timeframe.

3:02 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Susan’s whereabouts during this timeframe remains unknown and detectives have not been able to determine why she left her home.

7:00 a.m.

Data from Susan’s Fitbit confirmed she was alive until approximately 7:00 a.m.

7:39 a.m.

Susan’s body was discovered in the Brandywine River.

8:54 a.m.

Investigators located Susan’s vehicle parked on Walkers Mill Road. This location is approximately three miles upstream from where her body was discovered. Based upon timeline and the river’s course, detectives do not believe this to be the location of where she entered the river.

The Morrissey family, Susan’s parents, and her siblings have been supportive of this investigation. “We miss Susan every day,” said the Morrissey Family. “We are desperate to get justice for her. We need everyone to help us spread the word about her case to generate tips.” In partnership with Delaware Crime Stoppers, they are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Daniel Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or emailing daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.