Western's Building Envelope Budgeting Tips: What to Repair, What to Monitor, and What to Plan For

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budget season is just around the corner. Is your building envelope plan ready?

Western Specialty Contractors offers various tips for successfully managing budgets and communicating with property owners about the importance of ongoing maintenance and capital expense planning.

Collect data all year long. Tanya Shepherd, Sr. Director of Business Development for Western Specialty Contractors, recommends keeping a running list or folder of information throughout the year. “Anything that comes up during the year that wasn’t in the budget for 2026 goes into a folder for consideration for 2027,” she says.

✅ Get contractor assessments. When starting the budgeting process, reach out to contractors and ask them to assess building components such as the HVAC systems, building facade, parking garage and other areas.

✅ Set priorities. Contractor reports can help a building manager decide what needs immediate attention in the next budget and what projects are forecast for the next five years to be included in future capital budgets.

✅ Start with income. Begin the budget process with the income that will come in from the property’s tenants. Add fixed expenses such as taxes, janitorial, and regular maintenance contracts and then add the fixes needed for the year. This will provide a clear picture of cash flow for the building so managers and owners can decide how much will go back into the building’s maintenance projects and capital improvements.

✅ Create a separate capital budget. If projects exceed cash flow expectations, put them into a capital budget and talk with building ownership about their priorities. Capital projects are usually larger activities that will extend the life of a particular building component.

✅ Provide owners with a project wish list. Building managers should give their owners a reasonably sized list of projects for the building. Prioritize the list by importance so owners can understand the needs for the most critical items first.

✅ Rely on a contractor. A good contractor can walk the property manager through the details of a project so they can communicate more effectively with ownership about the importance of including necessary repairs and replacements in the budget.

✅ Prepare a contingency budget. Property managers don’t always know what will happen to their building in the budget year. Put funds away for those unexpected expenses. The amount set aside can be determined based on the history of repairs in previous years.

✅ Know the condition of building components. Understanding the current state of the building envelope means knowing the useful life of each area and when it was originally installed. This will help a manager explain the cost of proactive versus reactive maintenance to owners.

“Educating the client – the property owner – about the importance of your priority projects is probably what gets missed the most during budget season,” said Shepherd. She suggests making sure explanations are clear and asking for a sit-down meeting with ownership so they understand the pros and cons of not placing a particular project in the coming year’s plans.

She notes the item that often gets missed in budgeting is facade repair. “Most buildings will already have an HVAC, elevator or roof budget and a capital plan in place, but they rarely have a capital budget for their facade,” said Shepherd.

The facade of the building has a useful life, and when it comes to the end of that time period, it can be a big expense to take on projects like re-caulking or refreshing all four elevations of a building and sealing windows. An anticipatory capital budget can keep ownership aware of the big picture for upcoming repairs and replacements.

For assistance in creating a budget for exterior maintenance, contact the Western Specialty Contractors branch location nearest you

Western Specialty Contractors is offering a COMPLIMENTARY online webinar on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 10am to 11am CST. RSVP today to save your spot!

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