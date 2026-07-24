Westend Academy & Beauty Academy Recognized for Excellence in Beauty Education With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Ottawa

At Westend Academy & Beauty Academy, our mission is to provide students with the knowledge, practical experience, and confidence they need to succeed in a competitive industry” — The Academy Team

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Westend Academy & Beauty Academy has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Hair Styling & Esthetics category. This recognition reflects the Academy’s commitment to quality education, hands-on training, and preparing students for successful careers in the beauty industry.For more than 28 years, Westend Academy & Beauty Academy has been providing career-focused education to aspiring beauty professionals throughout Ottawa and the surrounding region. As a locally owned and operated career college, the Academy has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive diploma programs in Hair Styling and Medical Esthetics.“At Westend Academy & Beauty Academy, our mission is to provide students with the knowledge, practical experience, and confidence they need to succeed in a competitive industry,” said the Academy team. “This recognition reflects our dedication to educational excellence and student success.”Authorized by the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities, the Academy combines industry-leading multimedia instruction with extensive hands-on training. This approach allows students to develop both the technical skills and real-world experience required to transition successfully into professional careers.What sets Westend Academy & Beauty Academy apart is its focus on practical learning. Students benefit from working in a supportive environment where they can refine their skills under the guidance of experienced instructors while gaining exposure to industry standards and expectations.In addition to its Consumer Choice Award recognition, the Academy has also received recognition from other industry and consumer organizations, reflecting its ongoing commitment to quality education and professional development.As the beauty industry continues to evolve, Westend Academy & Beauty Academy remains dedicated to providing relevant, career-focused training that equips graduates with the skills needed to thrive in their chosen fields.The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Westend Academy & Beauty Academy’s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its continued leadership in beauty education and its commitment to student achievement.For more information, visit www.beautyacademy.ca or CLICK HERE About Westend Academy & Beauty AcademyWestend Academy & Beauty Academy is an Ottawa-based career college offering diploma programs in Hair Styling and Medical Esthetics. With more than 28 years of experience, the Academy combines multimedia instruction and hands-on training to prepare students for successful careers in the beauty industry.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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