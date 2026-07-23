250 Organizations Urge Senate: Put Americans’ Health Before Chemical Industry Profits

National alliance urges Congress to reject industry efforts to weaken nation’s chemical safety law

Congress should not make changes to our nation’s chemical safety law to placate the chemical industry. Americans need stronger protections from toxic chemicals, not weaker ones.” — Liz Hitchcock, federal policy director at Toxic-Free Future

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, 250 organizations and groups from across the country urge leaders of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) to reject industry-led efforts to weaken the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), America’s primary chemical safety law, and encourage Congress to hear from the people, workers, and communities whose health would be most affected. In the letter sent to EPW Committee Chair Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and to Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), organizations representing public health professionals, scientists, consumer advocates, environmental justice leaders, community organizations, environmental advocates, and impacted communities wrote that Congress has not yet publicly heard testimony in hearings from the people who would bear the greatest consequences of weakening the law. Those voices include veterans, workers, families, and frontline communities facing cancer, Parkinson's disease, and other illnesses linked to toxic chemical exposures, as well as states on the front lines of managing contamination, cleanup, and rising health costs.The letter also highlights TSCA’s broad public health benefits since Congress overwhelmingly voted to modernize the law in 2016, including actions to address toxic chemicals such as asbestos, methylene chloride, trichloroethylene (TCE), perchloroethylene (PERC), carbon tetrachloride, and other harmful substances found in homes, schools, workplaces, consumer products, drinking water, and communities across the country.“We urge the Committee to ensure that any proposed legislation to revise TSCA receives full and careful review and input from all interested parties,” the letter states “The vast majority of Americans across party lines support more protections from toxic chemical exposure and more accountability from corporate polluters. For an issue of this magnitude and importance, we urge you to not rush to mark up a bill that has not been seen by the public nor received a hearing with opportunity for testimony or comment from all interested stakeholders,” the organizations wrote The sign-on letter was organized by the Alliance for Health and Safe Chemicals, a national coalition of more than 85 organizations and networks united around one principle: put people’s health first. Together, Alliance members are working to defend TSCA against efforts to weaken it and preserve strong federal public health protections from toxic chemicals.Quotes from Alliance members can be found here: https://toxicfreefuture.org/press-room/250-organizations-urge-senate-put-americans-health-before-chemical-industry-profits/ About the Alliance for Health and Safe ChemicalsThe Alliance for Health and Safe Chemicals is a national coalition of more than 85 organizations and networks united around the principle: put people’s health first. The Alliance fights for national protections to prevent harm from toxic chemicals that contribute to cancer, infertility, learning disabilities, and other health challenges. We work for justice and health for all, wherever you live, work, and play.

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