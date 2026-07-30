Jason McDonald Consulting Agency Announces Reboot of YouTube Channel

Dr. Jason McDonald's rebooted YouTube channel features SEO, Google Ads, AI, social media marketing, and expert insights into digital marketing strategy.

Most YouTube videos on marketing focus on tactics.” — Jason McDonald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason McDonald Consulting, a leading consultancy specializing in expert witness services in SEO , Google Ads, and social media marketing, is proud to announce the reboot of its YouTube channel, Marketing Philosophy with Jason McDonald. The rebooted channel combines practical digital marketing advice with broader discussions on philosophy, persuasion, technology, and human behavior.“Most YouTube videos on marketing focus on tactics,” explained Dr. Jason McDonald, Director of the JM Internet Group and instructor at Stanford Continuing Studies. “I wanted to build a channel that asks deeper questions. Strategy is more important in the age of AI than tactics. The new channel helps marketers think the big thoughts about marketing and have some fun learning about philosophy, too”The rebooted YouTube channel features educational videos on SEO, Google Ads, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), AI, Google Reviews, branding, business strategy, and social media marketing. Each episode begins with a practical marketing issue before exploring the larger ideas that influence customer behavior and business success. The channel can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/jasoneg3 . Detailed information on Dr. McDonald’s expert witness services in social media can be found at https://jasonmcdonald.org/social-media/ The new channel takes an unusual approach to marketing education. Rather than simply teaching software features or marketing checklists, Marketing Philosophy examines the strategy behind successful marketing. Recent episodes explore topics including Google’s AI-driven search results, common Google Ads mistakes, business value propositions, social media marketing tools, and the growing importance of online reviews. Other videos discuss Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), the emergence of AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, and how changing technology is reshaping how customers make decisions.Drawing on both decades of marketing experience and a background in philosophy, Dr. McDonald uses thinkers ranging from Aristotle to Sartre to shed light on the “big questions” of life and of marketing. The rebooted YouTube channel also reflects Dr. McDonald’s consulting work as an expert witness in digital marketing litigation.For many years, Dr. McDonald has worked as an expert witness to assist attorneys, judges, and juries in understanding complex issues involving Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads, and social media marketing, including advertising on Facebook and Instagram through the Meta advertising platform. As digital marketing becomes increasingly sophisticated through automation and artificial intelligence, disputes involving online advertising, trademarks, consumer confusion, and marketing analytics continue to grow.His role as an expert witness is to translate highly technical digital marketing concepts into clear, understandable language supported by facts and data. The YouTube channel extends that same educational philosophy to marketers, business owners, students, and anyone interested in understanding how digital marketing really works.ABOUT DR. JASON MCDONALDDr. Jason McDonald ( https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/ ) is the Director of the JM Internet Group ( https://www.jm-seo.org/ ) and a recognized authority in digital marketing. With decades of experience and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, he is the author of several top-selling books on Amazon, including the SEO Workbook, Social Media Marketing Workbook, Google Ads Workbook, and Marketing: Ultimate Almanac of Free Marketing Tools. He is also a frequent expert witness in SEO litigation and a sought-after speaker and trainer. He can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jasoneg3

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