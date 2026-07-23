Constellation Group Joins Select Global Leaders Advancing a New International Standard for Healthier Homes

CORA Merrick Park

CORA Merrick Park becomes Florida’s first condominium to participate in the International WELL Building Institute’s new WELL for residential Program

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group announced today that CORA Merrick Park is participating in the International WELL Building Institute ’s (IWBI) WELL for residential program, making it the first condominium development in Florida to do so. The project is pursuing WELL Residence designation for its homes, reflecting a commitment to independently verified standards for resident health, comfort and well-being.Created by IWBI—the global organization behind the WELL Building Standard—the WELL for residential program provides an evidence-based framework for incorporating health and well-being strategies into the design, construction and operation of homes. CORA Merrick Park’s applicable strategies will undergo third-party verification, and upon successful completion of that process, its homes will achieve the WELL Residence designation.Located at 4241 Aurora Street in Coral Gables' exclusive Merrick Park neighborhood, CORA Merrick Park is a 74-residence boutique condominium currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2028. Residences are priced from the $900,000s to more than $4 million for penthouses. The project is designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Urban Robot.“Luxury today is increasingly defined not only by how a home looks, but by how it supports the way people feel and function every day,” said Eduardo Otaola, Managing Principal at Constellation Group. “By pursuing WELL Residence designation at CORA Merrick Park, we are applying an internationally recognized, third-party framework to our wellness strategy and giving buyers greater confidence that these features are being designed and evaluated to a meaningful standard.”The WELL for residential program includes more than 100 strategies addressing air and water quality, lighting, acoustics, thermal comfort, movement and mental well-being. CORA Merrick Park joins an early group of participating residential projects across multiple countries and housing types, alongside organizations including Lendlease, Corvias, Johnson Development and Cotown.At CORA Merrick Park, wellness extends well beyond the certification framework and into the broader resident experience. Spanish wellness consultancy Lamarca Well—creator of Madrid's first wellness hub—is curating a comprehensive wellness program centered on longevity, performance and everyday well-being. Planned features include advanced air and water purification, acoustic engineering, low-toxicity materials, biophilic design, a fitness and recovery center, infrared sauna, steam room, contrast hydrotherapy pools, red-light therapy, and a rooftop wellness loop. Following completion, wellness principles will also be incorporated into property operations, including staff training, cleaning protocols and select food-and-beverage offerings.“Health and well-being cannot be delivered through a single amenity; they must be considered throughout the entire living environment,” said Mayra Capriles, Co-Founder of Lamarca Well. “At CORA Merrick Park, that philosophy informs the building systems, materials, amenities, operations and resident experience. The WELL for residential program provides a rigorous framework for evaluating that integrated approach.” The WELL for residential program was developed over two years with input from more than 100 experts in architecture, engineering, public health, building science, government and real estate. The resulting framework establishes measurable strategies for creating healthier residential environments and provides third-party verification that those strategies have been implemented.For more information about CORA Merrick Park, please visit www.coramerickpark.com ###ABOUT CONSTELLATION GROUPConstellation Group is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development firm with extensive experience in developing, financing and marketing residential and commercial projects in high barrier-to-entry markets throughout the Southern United States. Constellation Group partners with renowned Architecture and Design firms to create best-in-class luxury residential experiences that set new standards through elevated design and construction. Visit groupconstellation.com for more information.ABOUT THE BOSCHETTI GROUPThe Boschetti Group is a Florida-based real estate development company known for creating properties that enhance communities through timeless design and flawless functionality. With a portfolio of over $3 billion, the Boschetti Group has an impressive track record consisting of luxury custom homes, multifamily, condominiums, retail, mixed-use commercial, and more. Visit theboschettigroup.com for more information.ABOUT LAMARCA WELLLamarca Well is a European wellness brand that designs environments, experiences and communities to support holistic well-being, health and longevity. Founded in 2018 in Madrid by sisters Magally, Mayra and Mischka Capriles, the brand established Lamarca Well Living in 2024 to help developers, property owners and design teams integrate wellness into real estate projects; this includes strategic consulting, curated wellness programming and design integration for both residential and commercial developments. The firm operates internationally with offices in Madrid, Spain and Coral Gables, Florida. Visit www.lamarcawell.com

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