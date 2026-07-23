Governor Abbott Announces Over $114 Million In Housing Tax Credits

July 23, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced over $114 million in housing tax credits that will help finance the development or rehabilitation of 70 rental properties, offering reduced rents and increased housing options for Texans across the state. These awards, administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), will help developers construct or rehabilitate over 4,400 affordable housing rental units.

“As our state grows, we must ensure that Texans have access to the affordable housing they need to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “Over $114 million in housing tax credits will put quality, affordable homes within reach for hardworking Texas families. In partnership with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, we will build a more affordable and prosperous Texas for generations.”

“The Housing Tax Credit Program is a key tool for creating new developments and preserving affordable housing in our communities,” said TDCHA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson. “TDHCA is committed to bringing high quality, affordable housing to Texas residents.”

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act provided a 12 percent increase to the federal tax credit ceiling, which helped push TDHCA’s allocation to the largest in the agency’s history.

View the list of 2026 application awards. The award list is subject to change should any developments not be able to move forward.

Learn more about TDHCA's HTC Program.