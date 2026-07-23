The Miami-Dade 'Fathers Forward Initiative' Transforming the School-to-Prison Pipeline into a School-to-College Pipeline

Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, Candidate District 1 Miami-Dade School Board Dr Jennings Mentors 5000 Role Models of Excellence Children Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair One Dads Voice Changes the System Dr Jennings Stands for District #1

Encouraging our youth to attend college or university

For years, I've worked through the Good Dad Act to strengthen families because I believe children thrive when responsible fathers are engaged in their lives.” — Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, Initiator of the Good Dad Act

MIAMI-DADE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bernard W.H. Jennings as Candidate, Miami-Dade County School Board – District 1 has a Vision that Every child deserves to know that school is a place where their entire family belongs.

Research consistently shows that when fathers or positive father figures are actively involved in a child's education, students tend to have better attendance, stronger reading and math performance, fewer disciplinary referrals, higher graduation rates, and greater aspirations for college and careers.

The Fathers Forward Initiative is designed to make fathers visible, welcomed, and engaged partners in education from the earliest grades through high school.

Mission

To increase responsible father engagement throughout Miami-Dade County Public Schools by creating meaningful opportunities for fathers and father figures to participate in school life, support literacy and mathematics, strengthen families, and help guide students from school to college—not school to prison.

Pillar One

Every School Father-Friendly

Every school should designate a Father Engagement Liaison or identify an existing staff member to coordinate father engagement.

Responsibilities would include:

Welcoming fathers into the school community.

Maintaining a father volunteer network.

Coordinating mentoring opportunities.

Connecting fathers with community resources.

Encouraging participation in PTA/PTO meetings.

Recruiting fathers for school events.

Pillar Two

Daddy & Donuts Leadership Breakfasts

Building on the Good Dad Act model, each school would host regular Daddy & Donuts mornings featuring:

Principals

Teachers

School counselors

Mental health professionals

Successful fathers

Coaches

Community leaders

College representatives

Law enforcement officers

Local business owners

Topics could include:

Raising readers

Helping with homework

Bullying prevention

College planning

Mental health

Internet safety

Positive discipline

Financial literacy

Workforce readiness

Fatherhood leadership

Pillar Three

Fathers Read Fridays

Every Friday—or another designated day—fathers and father figures would be invited into elementary classrooms to:

Read with students.

Help with literacy stations.

Encourage struggling readers.

Model the importance of education.

Children remember who read to them.

This simple act can change lives.

Pillar Four

Math Mentors

Volunteer fathers could work alongside teachers during designated tutoring sessions to:

Practice multiplication.

Build math confidence.

Support STEM activities.

Assist after-school tutoring.

Parents would also receive simple strategies they can use at home.

Pillar Five

Lunch With Dad

Schools would host quarterly opportunities for fathers or father figures to have lunch with their children.

These visits strengthen school connectedness and help students feel supported.

Pillar Six

Father Volunteer Corps

Create a districtwide volunteer corps of fathers willing to assist with:

Field trips

Career Day

STEM fairs

Reading nights

Athletics

Robotics

Safety patrol

Science fairs

Music programs

School beautification

Every father has something to contribute.

Pillar Seven

College Begins in Kindergarten

Partner with colleges and universities—including Florida Memorial University and other local institutions—to expose students and fathers to higher education early through:

Campus visits

College Nights

Financial aid workshops

Dual enrollment information

Career exploration

Families should begin talking about college in elementary school, not just high school.

Pillar Eight

Father Resource Centers

Schools could maintain information about:

Job training

Workforce development

Adult education

GED programs

Parenting classes

Family counseling

Legal aid

Housing resources

Mental health services

Food assistance

Helping fathers succeed often helps children succeed.

Pillar Nine

School-to-College Pipeline

Every participating father would be encouraged to make a pledge:

"I will attend school meetings.

I will know my child's teachers.

I will read with my child.

I will encourage good attendance.

I will celebrate learning.

I will support graduation.

I will help my child pursue college, technical education, military service, or meaningful employment."

Measuring Success

The initiative should be evaluated using measurable outcomes, such as:

Father attendance at PTA/PTO meetings.

Volunteer hours contributed by fathers.

Participation in Daddy & Donuts events.

Reading proficiency.

Mathematics proficiency.

Student attendance.

Chronic absenteeism.

Suspensions and disciplinary referrals.

Graduation rates.

FAFSA completion.

College enrollment.

Career and technical education participation.

Funding

This initiative would be designed to leverage partnerships rather than rely solely on district funds.

Potential partners include:

The Good Dad Act Committee.

Local faith-based organizations.

Colleges and universities.

Businesses.

Community foundations.

Mentoring organizations.

Civic groups.

Local chambers of commerce.

Many components could be supported through grants, sponsorships, and volunteer service.

Campaign Theme

I would recommend branding this as:

Fathers Forward: From the School-to-Prison Pipeline to the School-to-College Pipeline



Campaign Message

"For years, I've worked through the Good Dad Act to strengthen families because I believe children thrive when responsible fathers are engaged in their lives. As your School Board Member, I want to bring that same philosophy into our schools—not by replacing the important role of mothers, grandparents, guardians, or teachers, but by ensuring fathers know they are welcomed, needed, and expected to be active partners in their children's education. If we can increase father engagement, improve literacy and math, and surround students with caring adults, we can help replace the school-to-prison pipeline with a school-to-college pipeline. That is the future I want to build for Miami-Dade County Public Schools."

For more information go to www.District1Schools.com

Dr Bernard Wh Jennings is ready on day #1 to lead the Miami-Dade County School Board for District 1

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