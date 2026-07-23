The Miami-Dade 'Fathers Forward Initiative' Transforming the School-to-Prison Pipeline into a School-to-College Pipeline
Encouraging our youth to attend college or university
MIAMI-DADE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bernard W.H. Jennings as Candidate, Miami-Dade County School Board – District 1 has a Vision that Every child deserves to know that school is a place where their entire family belongs.
Research consistently shows that when fathers or positive father figures are actively involved in a child's education, students tend to have better attendance, stronger reading and math performance, fewer disciplinary referrals, higher graduation rates, and greater aspirations for college and careers.
The Fathers Forward Initiative is designed to make fathers visible, welcomed, and engaged partners in education from the earliest grades through high school.
Mission
To increase responsible father engagement throughout Miami-Dade County Public Schools by creating meaningful opportunities for fathers and father figures to participate in school life, support literacy and mathematics, strengthen families, and help guide students from school to college—not school to prison.
Pillar One
Every School Father-Friendly
Every school should designate a Father Engagement Liaison or identify an existing staff member to coordinate father engagement.
Responsibilities would include:
Welcoming fathers into the school community.
Maintaining a father volunteer network.
Coordinating mentoring opportunities.
Connecting fathers with community resources.
Encouraging participation in PTA/PTO meetings.
Recruiting fathers for school events.
Pillar Two
Daddy & Donuts Leadership Breakfasts
Building on the Good Dad Act model, each school would host regular Daddy & Donuts mornings featuring:
Principals
Teachers
School counselors
Mental health professionals
Successful fathers
Coaches
Community leaders
College representatives
Law enforcement officers
Local business owners
Topics could include:
Raising readers
Helping with homework
Bullying prevention
College planning
Mental health
Internet safety
Positive discipline
Financial literacy
Workforce readiness
Fatherhood leadership
Pillar Three
Fathers Read Fridays
Every Friday—or another designated day—fathers and father figures would be invited into elementary classrooms to:
Read with students.
Help with literacy stations.
Encourage struggling readers.
Model the importance of education.
Children remember who read to them.
This simple act can change lives.
Pillar Four
Math Mentors
Volunteer fathers could work alongside teachers during designated tutoring sessions to:
Practice multiplication.
Build math confidence.
Support STEM activities.
Assist after-school tutoring.
Parents would also receive simple strategies they can use at home.
Pillar Five
Lunch With Dad
Schools would host quarterly opportunities for fathers or father figures to have lunch with their children.
These visits strengthen school connectedness and help students feel supported.
Pillar Six
Father Volunteer Corps
Create a districtwide volunteer corps of fathers willing to assist with:
Field trips
Career Day
STEM fairs
Reading nights
Athletics
Robotics
Safety patrol
Science fairs
Music programs
School beautification
Every father has something to contribute.
Pillar Seven
College Begins in Kindergarten
Partner with colleges and universities—including Florida Memorial University and other local institutions—to expose students and fathers to higher education early through:
Campus visits
College Nights
Financial aid workshops
Dual enrollment information
Career exploration
Families should begin talking about college in elementary school, not just high school.
Pillar Eight
Father Resource Centers
Schools could maintain information about:
Job training
Workforce development
Adult education
GED programs
Parenting classes
Family counseling
Legal aid
Housing resources
Mental health services
Food assistance
Helping fathers succeed often helps children succeed.
Pillar Nine
School-to-College Pipeline
Every participating father would be encouraged to make a pledge:
"I will attend school meetings.
I will know my child's teachers.
I will read with my child.
I will encourage good attendance.
I will celebrate learning.
I will support graduation.
I will help my child pursue college, technical education, military service, or meaningful employment."
Measuring Success
The initiative should be evaluated using measurable outcomes, such as:
Father attendance at PTA/PTO meetings.
Volunteer hours contributed by fathers.
Participation in Daddy & Donuts events.
Reading proficiency.
Mathematics proficiency.
Student attendance.
Chronic absenteeism.
Suspensions and disciplinary referrals.
Graduation rates.
FAFSA completion.
College enrollment.
Career and technical education participation.
Funding
This initiative would be designed to leverage partnerships rather than rely solely on district funds.
Potential partners include:
The Good Dad Act Committee.
Local faith-based organizations.
Colleges and universities.
Businesses.
Community foundations.
Mentoring organizations.
Civic groups.
Local chambers of commerce.
Many components could be supported through grants, sponsorships, and volunteer service.
Campaign Theme
I would recommend branding this as:
Fathers Forward: From the School-to-Prison Pipeline to the School-to-College Pipeline
Campaign Message
"For years, I've worked through the Good Dad Act to strengthen families because I believe children thrive when responsible fathers are engaged in their lives. As your School Board Member, I want to bring that same philosophy into our schools—not by replacing the important role of mothers, grandparents, guardians, or teachers, but by ensuring fathers know they are welcomed, needed, and expected to be active partners in their children's education. If we can increase father engagement, improve literacy and math, and surround students with caring adults, we can help replace the school-to-prison pipeline with a school-to-college pipeline. That is the future I want to build for Miami-Dade County Public Schools."
For more information go to www.District1Schools.com
Dr Bernard Wh Jennings
Campaign to Elect Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, District 1
+1 786-486-7217
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Dr Bernard Wh Jennings is ready on day #1 to lead the Miami-Dade County School Board for District 1
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