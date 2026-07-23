Dana Safety Supply Makes History by Surpassing One Million Square Feet of Public Safety Vehicle Upfitting Space

Map of Dana Safety Supply locations A typical Dana Safety Supply vehicle upfit shop.

Nation’s Largest Public Safety Vehicle Upfitter Continues National Expansion to Better Serve Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS and Public Works Agencies

Every new location, every new Technician hired, every additional bay and every square foot of production space exists for one purpose: helping agencies serve their communities more effectively.” — David Russo, Chief Executive Officer

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Safety Supply (DSS), the nation’s largest public safety vehicle upfitter and public safety equipment supplier, has reached another historic milestone, surpassing 1,000,000 square feet of production space across 54 locations with over 600 active upfitting bays dedicated to serving law enforcement, fire and rescue, EMS, public works and other government agencies throughout the United States. With a 55th location already on the horizon, DSS continues to expand its ability to support the men and women who serve our communities.Never before has a public safety equipment company or emergency vehicle upfitter operated a production network of this scale. While the milestone reflects decades of steady growth and investment, Dana Safety Supply views it as something far more important than a number. It represents greater capacity, faster delivery, increased flexibility and an even stronger commitment to helping public safety agencies place critical vehicles into service as quickly as possible.“We’re certainly proud to celebrate this milestone, but it really represents more than just a number,” said David Russo, CEO of Dana Safety Supply. “It’s about celebrating what that size allows us to do for the officers, firefighters, medics and public servants who depend on us every day. We are incredibly grateful for the trust our customers place in us, and we never lose sight of the responsibility that comes with it. Every new location, every new Technician hired, every additional bay and every square foot of production space exists for one purpose: helping agencies serve their communities more effectively.”With facilities strategically located across the country, Dana Safety Supply offers capabilities unmatched in the public safety industry. Vehicle manufacturers can drop ship vehicles directly from the OEM to DSS locations for complete vehicle upfitting, eliminating unnecessary transportation and helping agencies place critical vehicles into service sooner.Supported by more than $60 million in available inventory, and 800 employees strong, DSS can often begin builds immediately using equipment already in stock. When specialized equipment is required, the company can pre-order products before vehicles arrive, allowing technicians to begin installation as soon as the vehicle is received from the manufacturer. This combination of inventory depth, financial strength and nationwide logistics reduces downtime and helps agencies receive mission-ready vehicles faster.One of the company’s most unique advantages is its ability to perform multiple mission-critical upgrades during a single production cycle. Agencies can order and install BallisTechvehicle armoring solutions at the same time as the primary vehicle upfit, eliminating the need to transport vehicles between multiple vendors and reducing overall project timelines.Dana Safety Supply’s extensive relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers provide agencies with virtually unlimited options to customize their vehicles using the latest emergency lighting, sirens, communications, prisoner transport, K9 containment systems, fleet technology and officer safety solutions. Every build is designed around the customer’s mission, operational requirements and budget.Equally important, DSS helps simplify the purchasing process. Equipment, installation labor and BallisTecharmor solutions can all be purchased through available local, state and nationwide cooperative purchasing contracts, allowing agencies to reduce or eliminate lengthy competitive bidding processes while maintaining procurement compliance and extremely competitive pricing.While the company’s facilities, inventory and production capacity continue to grow, Dana Safety Supply believes its greatest strength has always been its people. Every location is led by professionals who live and work in the communities they serve. They understand the agencies, the challenges and the relationships that make every project successful. That local knowledge allows DSS to combine the capabilities of the nation’s largest public safety vehicle upfitter with the responsiveness, accessibility and personal service of a hometown business.Communication remains at the center of every project. From the first conversation through final delivery, DSS works closely with each customer to ensure vehicles are built correctly, delivered on schedule and equipped with the technology agencies need to protect the communities they serve.Once completed, finished vehicles can be transported anywhere in the United States through DSS’s nationwide logistics network, giving agencies the flexibility to work with the location that best supports their production schedule while maintaining consistent quality across the country.As Dana Safety Supply continues its nationwide expansion, the company’s mission remains unchanged: provide exceptional service, build high-quality emergency vehicles and give America’s public safety professionals the equipment they need to safely and effectively perform their jobs.About Dana Safety SupplyDana Safety Supply is the nation’s largest public safety vehicle upfitter and public safety equipment supplier, serving law enforcement, fire and rescue, EMS, public works and other government agencies through a nationwide network of 54 locations with 800+ employees, more than 1,000,000 square feet of production space, over 600 active upfitting bays. The company provides complete vehicle upfitting, emergency warning systems, communications equipment, BallisTechvehicle armor, tactical equipment, duty gear, uniforms, fleet services and nationwide vehicle delivery. With more than $60 million in available inventory and access to local, state and nationwide cooperative purchasing contracts, Dana Safety Supply helps agencies place mission-ready vehicles into service quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.For more information, visit DanaSafetySupply.com.

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