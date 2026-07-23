Sunspear Energy Named to Solar Power World’s 2026 Top Solar Contractors List, Climbs to No. 199 Nationally

Solar Power World 2026 Top Contractor Sunspear Energy

Hawaii-based solar company rises 128 spots nationally and moves to No. 2 among Hawaii solar developers

This recognition reflects the hard work, expertise, and commitment our employees bring to every project. We can help customers take greater control of their energy costs while improving resilience.” — Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunspear Energy , a leader in residential and commercial solar development in Hawai‘i, has been recognized as one of the nation’s premier solar companies on Solar Power World ’s 2026 Top Solar Contractors List. The company climbed to No. 199 overall in the United States, a significant improvement from its No. 327 national ranking in 2025, and rose from No. 3 to No. 2 among solar developers in Hawai‘i.The 2026 recognition marks the third consecutive year that Sunspear Energy has been named to Solar Power World’s Top Solar Contractors List. The company’s 128-place jump nationally reflects its continued growth and expanding impact across Hawai‘i’s renewable energy industry.The United States recently surpassed 6 million individual solar installations and solar is regularly the most-installed source of new electricity in the country, proving that solar professionals are veteran members of the energy industry. That experience is reflected in the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List, with over 72% of listees having at least 10 years' experience in solar — 58% have more than 15 years' experience in solar, storage and energy construction. The Sunspear Energy team has been engineering, designing, and installing solar locally for over a decade. Sunspear employs over 69 local team members, who installed over 6.1 MW of solar power throughout the Hawaii Islands in 2025."Despite policy and supply hurdles, the U.S. solar market shows no signs of slowing down," said Billy Ludt, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Well-run companies are those that can adapt to a changing industry, and we believe the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List features the strongest names in solar development, construction and installation."The Top Solar Contractors List is one of the most recognized annual rankings of solar contractors in the United States. The list recognizes the leading solar developers, installers, and contractors driving domestic energy production and helping meet the growing demand for affordable, reliable electricity. Rankings are based on the amount of solar capacity installed in the previous year and are categorized by service type, market, and state.“Moving from No. 327 to No. 199 nationally and advancing to No. 2 in Hawai‘i is a tremendous accomplishment for our entire team,” said Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO and founder of Sunspear Energy. “This recognition reflects the hard work, expertise, and commitment our employees bring to every project. We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved, but even more proud of the homeowners, businesses, nonprofits, and public-sector organizations we’ve had the opportunity to serve throughout Hawai‘i.”As Hawai‘i continues its transition toward a clean energy future, Sunspear Energy provides customized solar and battery storage solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the islands. The company’s expertise includes residential and commercial solar design, engineering, permitting, installation, financing, and energy storage.“Being recognized among the nation’s top solar contractors is an important milestone, but our focus remains on delivering high-quality energy solutions that provide lasting value for our customers,” Kaemmerlen said. “Hawai‘i has some of the highest electricity costs in the country, and solar and battery storage can help customers take greater control of their energy costs while improving resilience and supporting the state’s long-term clean energy goals.”Since its founding in 2017, Sunspear Energy has installed more than 30 MW of residential and commercial solar projects across O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, and Maui, Hawai‘i.To learn more about Sunspear Energy’s solar and battery storage solutions, visit www.sunspearenergy.com About Sunspear EnergySunspear Energy is one of Hawai‘i’s leading locally owned solar and battery storage companies, dedicated to powering a more resilient future for the islands. Since 2017, Sunspear has delivered turnkey clean energy solutions for homes and businesses, combining expert design, quality craftsmanship, and advanced technology to help customers reduce energy costs, strengthen energy security, and achieve lasting energy independence. With offices on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island, the Sunspear team brings decades of local experience in solar and battery storage design, permitting, installation, and financing, and long-term operations, maintenance, and service; delivering trusted support and systems designed specifically for Hawai‘i’s unique energy needs.About Solar Power WorldSolar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

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