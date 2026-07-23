Indra Energy Powers Up the Fun at Tickets for Kids’ 'Dream Big Carnival' at PPG Paints Arena

Local Energy Supplier Celebrates a Successful Day of Giving Back, Games, and Smiles for Area Children

The Dream Big Carnival is an incredible initiative, and we are honored to have played a part in creating positive, lasting memories for these wonderful kids in our community” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a spectacular day of celebration, Indra Energy is proud to look back on its successful participation as a sponsor and booth host at the "Dream Big Carnival," hosted by Tickets for Kids. The high-energy community event took place on Wednesday, July 22, on the Arena Floor of the PPG Paints Arena.The carnival brought together 1,000 children during two carnival sessions for a memorable day dedicated entirely to their joy and inspiration. As part of its ongoing commitment to youth development and community enrichment, Indra Energy joined local companies and sponsors to transform the arena floor into an interactive festival of more than 20 booths filled with large inflatables, rides, carnival treats, and sports mascots.At the Indra Energy booth, team members hosted a carnival game to spark curiosity and fun. Throughout the day, the team distributed carnival prizes, ensuring every child walked away with a smile and a keepsake from the day."Seeing the excitement on the children's faces is exactly why we choose to partner with organizations like Tickets for Kids," said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer from Indra Energy. "The Dream Big Carnival is an incredible initiative, and we are honored to have played a part in creating positive, lasting memories for these wonderful kids in our community."The event highlighted the powerful impact of local corporate sponsorship, providing a safe, joyful space for children to play, learn, and dream big. Indra Energy extends its gratitude to Tickets for Kids, the venue staff, and all fellow sponsors who made this day a resounding success.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent retail energy supplier serving residential and commercial customers in NJ, PA, MA, MI, VA, DE, and DC. Through its Green Tree renewable energy plans and extensive community partnerships, Indra Energy is dedicated to providing smart energy choices and building stronger, more sustainable communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.