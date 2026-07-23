State of Men's Health Act Introduced in the US Senate, Marking Historic Bipartisan Support for Men's Health Legislation

Speech Given at Press Conference by Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network as part of the 2025 Congressional Men's Health Caucus Announcement Ronald Henry and the Congressional Men's Health Caucus, 2025 Press Conference DC Men's Health Network Team Supports the Senate with Health Education and Messaging. Men's Health Proclamation for 2026

New Senate support brings the nation closer to coordinated federal action on the nation's first Office of Men's Health via the U.S. Department of HHS

The Men's Health Network is thrilled to support the introduction of the State of Men's Health Act in the Senate...We're grateful for the Senate's introduction...& look forward...support for passage.” — Ronald Henry, MHN President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men's Health Network (MHN) proudly applauds the introduction of the State of Men's Health Act in the United States Senate by Senators Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KY) on July 22. With bipartisan legislation now introduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, this marks a historic milestone for men's health policy and brings the nation one step closer to establishing the first-ever federal Office of Men's Health.The Senate bill follows the bipartisan introduction of companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year by Representatives Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA) and Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC). Together, these bicameral efforts demonstrate growing bipartisan recognition that improving the health and well-being of men and boys is a national priority worthy of coordinated federal leadership.The State of Men's Health Act would require the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a comprehensive study on the state of men's health in the United States and would establish an Office of Men's Health within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to coordinate federal efforts to improve men's health outcomes through research, education, prevention, and public awareness.Men continue to experience shorter life expectancy than women and face disproportionately higher mortality rates from many of the nation's leading causes of death, including heart disease, cancer, suicide, accidental injuries, and substance use. Despite these realities, the United States has never had a permanent federal Office of Men's Health dedicated to coordinating a national strategy to improve the health of men and boys. This legislation represents an unprecedented opportunity to change that.The State of Men's Health Act would:1. Direct the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a comprehensive study on the state of men's health in the United States and report its findings to Congress.2. Establish an Office of Men's Health within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate federal men's health initiatives.3. Require HHS to submit recommendations to Congress to improve men's health outcomes through enhanced education, prevention, research, and coordinated federal action."The Men's Health Network is thrilled to support the introduction of the State of Men's Health Act in the Senate,” said Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network . “We know that the existing Federal offices of women's health have done important work to enhance the lifespans and quality of life for women. We look at the advances in women's longevity not in competition but in admiration. The gains in women's longevity give hope for similar advances for men. Too many American men are still dying too young, and that hurts all of us. Not only the men themselves, but also the wives, daughters, sons and sisters who love them, the employers who lose productive workers, and the communities which lose the men's contributions as taxpayers and as community builders. We are very grateful for the Senate's introduction of the State of Men's Health Act and look forward to broad bipartisan support for prompt passage."Men's Health Network is proud to join the American Medical Association, the American Urological Association, and ZERO Prostate Cancer in endorsing this legislation and looks forward to working with Congress, federal agencies, healthcare organizations, and partners across the country to advance policies that improve the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families.For more information about the State of Men's Health Act being introduced in the Senate, visit: https://www.gallego.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/KEN26135.pdf About Men's Health NetworkMen's Health Network (MHN) is a national nonprofit educational organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families through education, advocacy, research, and partnerships. Since 1992, MHN has worked to increase awareness of preventable health conditions and promote healthier lifestyles through evidence-based education, public policy, and collaborative initiatives.

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