Idaho State Police Forensic Services Ranks Among World’s Most Efficient Crime Laboratory Systems

Idaho State Police Forensic Services (ISPFS) has once again been recognized as one of the world’s most efficient crime laboratory systems, underscoring its longstanding commitment to scientific excellence, operational performance, and public service.

ISPFS received the prestigious Foresight Maximus recognition through Project FORESIGHT, an international benchmarking initiative that evaluates efficiency, quality, productivity, and performance across forensic science laboratories worldwide.

This year, ISPFS ranked fourth globally among participating forensic laboratory systems. More than 220 laboratories submitted data during the previous reporting cycle, placing ISPFS among the world’s leading forensic science organizations.

“Being recognized among the world’s leading forensic laboratory systems reflects the extraordinary expertise and commitment of our entire team,” ISP Forensic Services Laboratory System Director Matthew Gamette said. “Efficiency in forensic science is not about taking shortcuts. It is about using our staff, technology, and resources effectively while maintaining the scientific quality and integrity every case demands. This recognition demonstrates that Idaho has built a forensic science system capable of delivering exceptional service to law enforcement, the courts, victims, and communities across our state.”

The achievement reflects the collective work of forensic scientists, evidence technicians, technical leaders, supervisors, managers, and professional staff throughout the ISPFS system. Their commitment to accuracy, integrity, and continuous improvement supports criminal investigations, judicial proceedings, victim advocacy, and public safety across Idaho.

Modern forensic laboratories operate in an increasingly demanding environment shaped by advancing technology, rigorous accreditation standards, complex casework, and growing service expectations. Sustaining this level of performance while maintaining scientific rigor requires coordination, accountability, innovation, and technical expertise across every discipline within the laboratory system.

ISPFS’s continued success reflects a culture grounded in professionalism, collaboration, and service to Idaho’s criminal justice partners. The recognition also highlights Idaho’s continued investment in forensic science and the professionals who provide accurate, timely, and reliable scientific services in support of public safety and the criminal justice system.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho, Forensic Services