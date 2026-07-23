SEN. NEEDLEMAN WELCOMES $864,760 STATE INVESTMENT IN HADDAM SIDEWALKS

July 23, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Joe O’Leary | Joe.OLeary@cga.ct.gov | 508-479-4969

July 23, 2026

State Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex) recently welcomed the state’s announced investment of $864,760 in improving and installing sidewalks in Haddam’s Higganum Village North, expected to combine a number of important centralized resources in the town.

Part of a $10 million investment in rural transportation across the state, these funds will construct sidewalks and multi-use trails to link 36 senior housing units, the resident state trooper’s office, town offices, the Senior Center and the Community Center to commercial uses in the Village Center.

The sidewalk in question will stretch about .75 miles along Saybrook Road, connecting town commercial districts and providing an ADA-compliant trail for easier access to local businesses and town organizations.

“This investment in our town will support our residents directly, making important offices and centers more easy to access,” said Sen. Needleman. “It’s a project that will last for decades, providing Haddam with more opportunities for its residents. I’m grateful to Governor Lamont and the Department of Transportation for their continued support.”

The funds come from the Transportation Rural Improvement Program, designed to support communities considered ineligible for federal transportation programs.

Senator Norm Needleman

860-240-0428 or Toll-free 1-800-842-1420

www.senatedems.ct.gov/Needleman

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