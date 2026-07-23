United Floor Coatings Expands Services to Include Industrial and Commercial Painting

Charlotte contractor now offers industrial and commercial painting for warehouses, plants, machinery, structural steel, and other demanding facilities.

Adding industrial and commercial painting allows us to provide a more complete solution while maintaining the same focus on preparation, durability, communication, and project coordination.” — Ryan Workman

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Floor Coatings, a Charlotte-based contractor known for commercial and industrial flooring systems, has expanded its capabilities to include professional industrial and commercial painting services throughout the Charlotte region.

The company’s expanded service offering is designed to help property owners, facility managers, plant managers, general contractors, and business owners improve and protect their facilities while working with a contractor experienced in demanding commercial and industrial environments.

United Floor Coatings now provides industrial painting in Charlotte, NC for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, commercial offices, maintenance shops, service areas, machinery, structural steel, overhead piping, ceilings, exterior building surfaces, and other operational spaces.

“Many of our commercial and industrial clients need more than flooring,” said Ryan Workman of United Floor Coatings. “They may need a warehouse ceiling repainted, structural steel protected, office areas refreshed, machinery recoated, or an entire facility updated. Adding industrial and commercial painting allows us to provide a more complete solution while maintaining the same focus on preparation, durability, communication, and project coordination.”

The company’s industrial and commercial painting capabilities include interior and exterior building painting, warehouse and high-bay ceiling painting, manufacturing plant painting, structural steel painting, machinery and equipment painting, pipe and overhead painting, office painting, maintenance shop painting, loading dock painting, tank and silo painting, and safety striping and facility markings.

United Floor Coatings can complete painting projects as standalone services or coordinate them with industrial flooring, concrete coatings, polished concrete, safety striping, and other facility-improvement work. This combined approach can help clients simplify scheduling, reduce the number of contractors working inside their facilities, and establish a more coordinated project scope.

Surface preparation remains a central part of the company’s approach. Depending on the condition of the substrate and the facility environment, preparation may include cleaning, degreasing, pressure washing, scraping, sanding, masking, patching, caulking, corrosion removal, mechanical preparation, and spot priming. Each project is evaluated according to the surface condition, expected exposure, operational requirements, and desired finish.

United Floor Coatings also understands that commercial and industrial painting projects frequently need to be completed around production schedules, shipping activity, employee traffic, equipment access, tenant operations, and other logistical considerations. The company works with clients to develop practical scopes and schedules intended to minimize disruption to ongoing operations.

“Our goal is not simply to apply paint,” Workman said. “We want to understand how the building operates, what the surfaces are exposed to, and what the client expects from the finished system. That allows us to recommend an approach that makes sense for the facility, the schedule, and the budget.”

Industrial and commercial painting services are available in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Mooresville, Rock Hill, and surrounding communities, with larger commercial and industrial projects considered throughout the Carolinas and the broader Southeast.

Businesses interested in receiving an estimate or discussing an upcoming painting or facility-improvement project may contact United Floor Coatings directly.

About United Floor Coatings

United Floor Coatings is a Charlotte-based contractor providing commercial and industrial flooring, concrete coatings, polished concrete, safety striping, and industrial painting services. The company also installs epoxy garage floors in Charlotte, NC and surrounding communities. United Floor Coatings works with homeowners, property owners, business owners, facility managers, plant managers, and general contractors to develop durable surface solutions for garages, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, commercial properties, maintenance areas, offices, and other demanding environments.

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