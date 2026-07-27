VeggieFest Chicago 2026 Offers a Weekend of Great Food, Family Fun, Inspiring Speakers, and Healthy Living

VeggieFest Logo VeggieFest Sign at the VggieFest Grounds VeggieFest International Food Court

40,000+ Visitors • Free Admission and Parking • Family Fun • International Food ⭐• August 8–9 in Lisle, IL

VeggieFest Chicago brings families and friends together to enjoy great food, inspiring speakers, fun activities, and practical ideas for healthier living in a welcoming community celebration.” — Jonathan Kruger, member organizing team

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a summer event the entire family can enjoy? VeggieFest Chicago 2026 invites visitors of all ages to experience two days of delicious international cuisine, nationally recognized speakers, live entertainment, children’s activities, and wellness experiences on Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, at Danada South Park in Lisle, Illinois.

With FREE admission and FREE parking, VeggieFest is expected to welcome more than 40,000 visitors from across the Midwest to one of North America’s largest and most celebrated healthy living festivals.

“VeggieFest is designed to be a place where families can spend the day together enjoying great food, learning practical ways to live healthier lives, and discovering activities that inspire and entertain,” said Jonathan Kruger, media representative for VeggieFest Chicago. “Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning with family and friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

A Festival for Every Generation

From young children to grandparents, VeggieFest offers activities and experiences throughout the weekend that make it easy to spend an entire day exploring the festival together.

Families can enjoy a dedicated Children’s Activity Area featuring games, crafts, interactive activities, and family-friendly entertainment, while adults browse wellness exhibits, vendor booths, and educational presentations throughout the festival grounds.

Live music and cultural performances add to the festive atmosphere, creating a welcoming community celebration that has become a cherished summer tradition for thousands of visitors.

Explore a World of Flavor

One of VeggieFest’s signature attractions is its expansive International Food Court, where visitors can sample an incredible variety of vegetarian and vegan cuisine from around the world.

From flavorful Indian specialties and Mediterranean favorites to Mexican, Asian, Italian, and classic American dishes, the festival demonstrates that healthy eating can be both nutritious and delicious.

Learn from Leading Experts

VeggieFest brings together an outstanding lineup of physicians, nutrition experts, chefs, wellness professionals, and educators who share practical, science-based insights on healthy living.

Presentations throughout the weekend cover topics including:

• Nutrition and healthy eating

• Preventive health and lifestyle medicine

• Healthy cooking demonstrations

• Fitness and active living

• Stress management and emotional well-being

• Sustainable living practices

Attendees leave with practical ideas and inspiration they can incorporate into their everyday lives.

Discover the Benefits of Meditation

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about meditation and its benefits for reducing stress, improving focus, and enhancing overall well-being.

A featured highlight of this year’s festival is the opportunity to hear world-renowned spiritual Master and meditation teacher Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, whose inspiring presentations explore how meditation can help people cultivate greater peace, resilience, and happiness in their daily lives.

A Comfortable Festival Experience

Designed with visitors in mind, VeggieFest offers spacious festival grounds, multiple presentation venues, shaded seating areas, accessible pathways, convenient amenities, and more than 100 exhibitors and vendors showcasing wellness resources, natural products, books, and unique gifts.

Combined with free admission and free parking, VeggieFest provides an enjoyable and affordable summer outing for families, friends, and individuals alike.

About VeggieFest Chicago

Hosted by Science of Spirituality, VeggieFest Chicago is one of North America’s premier healthy living festivals, celebrating wellness through nutritious food, educational programming, meditation, music, and community. The annual event welcomes more than 40,000 visitors who come together to explore healthier lifestyles while enjoying outstanding speakers, delicious cuisine, and family-friendly activities.

Event Information

VeggieFest Chicago 2026

Dates: Saturday, August 8 & Sunday, August 9, 2026

Location: Danada South Park, Lisle, Illinois

Admission: FREE

Parking: FREE

For the complete schedule of speakers, activities, exhibitors, and festival information, visit VeggieFestChicago.org.

Media Contact

Jonathan Kruger

Media Representative – VeggieFest Chicago

Email: jonathankruger@sos.org

Phone: (630) 842-9229

VeggieFest Chicago 2026 Fun Food festival

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