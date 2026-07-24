Dance Extreme Inc. Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for School – Dance in London

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dance Extreme Inc. has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the School – Dance category, celebrating the studio’s long-standing commitment to dance education, mentorship and community engagement. Since opening its doors in 1997, Dance Extreme has grown into one of London’s most dynamic and trusted dance schools, providing students with a supportive environment to express themselves, build confidence and develop strong technical skills.Dance Extreme was founded by Miss Rebecca shortly after graduating from university. What began with classes at the Dorchester Community Centre and the St. Thomas Library quickly evolved into a permanent home in London the following year. From the start, Miss Rebecca’s vision extended far beyond teaching choreography. She aimed to create a space where young dancers could learn age-appropriate material, receive guidance from caring instructors and develop life skills that extend well beyond the studio.Between 1998 and 2008, Dance Extreme experienced significant growth, expanding from two dance rooms to six and increasing the range of classes available to families. The school’s programming now includes a performance team, triple threat program, pre-competitive and competitive streams, offering dancers multiple pathways to explore their interests and showcase their abilities. Many students have gone on to perform at major events, including fundraisers, community showcases, the Ontario Summer Games, the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, United Kingdom, and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.In 2017, Dance Extreme moved into its current 16,000 square foot facility, designed to support dancers and families with a full range of amenities. The impressive space features six studios, change rooms, a party room, a kitchen, a homework room, lobbies, TVs, a snack bar and an on-site store that provides convenience for families during busy practice schedules. This environment reflects the school’s commitment to fostering a positive, organized and inspiring place to learn.Miss Rebecca and the Dance Extreme teaching team place strong emphasis on mentorship, personal development and artistic expression. The school’s approach helps build confidence, leadership skills and a sense of belonging. Students are encouraged to develop their creativity, push their limits and celebrate their achievements in a supportive community.Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a proud moment for the Dance Extreme team. “We are honoured to be recognized by the London community,” said Miss Rebecca. “Dance Extreme has always been about creating a space where dancers can feel supported, inspired and confident. We are grateful to our families and students who continue to make this journey so meaningful.”The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field through a research-based methodology designed to reflect the voice of the community. For Dance Extreme, this award reinforces its dedication to providing high quality dance education and fostering a positive culture where students of all ages can thrive.As Dance Extreme looks toward the 2026-2027 season and beyond, the school remains committed to offering programs that nurture passion, discipline and the joy of dance. With a strong foundation built over nearly three decades, Dance Extreme continues to inspire dancers to grow, explore their talents and experience the magic of movement.For more information about Dance Extreme Inc., visit www.danceextreme.com About Dance Extreme Inc.Founded in 1997 by Miss Rebecca, Dance Extreme Inc. is a leading dance school in London, Ontario. The school offers a wide range of programs including recreational dance, performance teams, triple threat programming, pre-competitive and competitive training. With a 16,000 square foot facility and a focus on mentorship, confidence building and age-appropriate instruction, Dance Extreme provides a welcoming environment for dancers of all ages.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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