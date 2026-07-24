AS Beauty Runs Laura Geller, Julep and Bliss on One Platform with Pipe17

The world's best beauty brands are Powered By Pipe17

A beauty house behind Mally Beauty, Cover FX & 3 more brands moved daily orders to Pipe17, kept its ERP for finance, and can now add brands without rebuilding.

Pipe17 gave us one system for our channels, our fulfillment partners and our brands, and the confidence that we would be ready for our busiest season. It’s the foundation for our next stage of growth.” — Joe Zorovich, VP of Operations at AS Beauty

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17 , the AI-native Order Operations Platform for brands and logistics providers, today announced that AS Beauty has standardized its five-brand portfolio, including Laura Geller Beauty, Julep, Bliss, Mally Beauty and Cover FX, on Pipe17. After a competitive RFP, AS Beauty chose Pipe17 as its enterprise order management system (OMS) to run daily operations, while its ERP stays focused on finance. Each brand now works from one operational layer across channels, 3PLs and the back office, and the company can add new brands without rebuilding operations each time.The house-of-brands model runs on operations. Every brand AS Beauty launches or acquires adds another set of systems to wire together, and that wiring is usually what breaks first. Like most fast-growing commerce companies, AS Beauty had solved this by stretching a legacy ERP to double as its order management system. Across a portfolio that processes many millions of orders a year, with peak days exceeding 100,000 orders, an ERP sitting in the middle of operations showed its limits. Fulfillment slowed and orders took longer to process, so shoppers waited longer for their products. Inventory drifted out of sync, driving stockouts and cancellations that hurt customer satisfaction. Operations teams had no system of their own.Pipe17 now sits between the brands’ Shopify Plus and TikTok Shop channels, and their 3PLs in the U.S. and U.K., with order routing, inventory, returns and reporting unified in one platform. The architecture is what made the difference. Pipe17’s multi-tenant design and managed network of more than 300 pre-built connectors let AS Beauty onboard one brand after another, and plug in newly acquired brands, on the same operational infrastructure. Adding a brand no longer means re-architecting operations, and standing up a new channel for a brand is quick.That same foundation prepares AS Beauty for what comes next. More of the work after the buy button, including order routing, exception handling and inventory decisions, is moving to AI agents. Because every AS Beauty brand runs on the same AI-native platform, and because pipe17.ai gives agents a single front door to those operations, AS Beauty can put AI to work across the entire portfolio at once rather than rebuilding it brand by brand.The rollout is phased, starting with a flagship brand and expanding across the portfolio, with the first brand targeted to go live ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Confidence that Pipe17 could hit that timeline, backed by executive-level partnership through onboarding, was central to AS Beauty’s decision.“We move fast and we add brands fast, and we needed an order operations platform that could keep up with both,” said Joe Zorovich, VP of Operations at AS Beauty. “Pipe17 gave us one system for our channels, our fulfillment partners and our brands, and the confidence that we would be ready for our busiest season. It’s the foundation for our next stage of growth.”“Running a fast-growing house of brands through an ERP turns order operations into the thing that limits growth,” said Kelly Goetsch, President of Pipe17. “AS Beauty wanted an operational layer built to scale as they add brands. That’s what we built, and it’s why they were confident we’d be live before peak.”About Pipe17Pipe17 is the AI-native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial and Ryder, eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com About AS BeautyAS Beauty is a founder-led beauty company based in New York that builds and grows a portfolio of category-disrupting brands, including Laura Geller Beauty, Julep, Bliss, Mally Beauty and Cover FX. Combining brand-building expertise with a fast-moving, entrepreneurial operating model, AS Beauty continues to expand its portfolio across direct-to-consumer, retail and international channels.

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