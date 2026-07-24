American Legacy Alliance PAC Launches "Florida Families First" Initiative

American Legacy Alliance PAC

Statewide Campaign to Promote Constitutional Principles, Government Accountability, and Economic Opportunity

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Legacy Alliance PAC ALA PAC ), a federally registered hybrid political action committee, today announced the launch of its Florida Families First Initiative, a statewide effort dedicated to educating, engaging, and empowering Floridians around the issues that impact communities across the Sunshine State, including families, seniors, veterans, first responders, and small business owners.The initiative will focus on promoting constitutional principles, protecting individual liberties, increasing government accountability, improving homeowners insurance affordability, expanding economic opportunity, strengthening public safety, supporting veterans and first responders, encouraging active civic participation, and advocating for the well-being of Florida's seniors."Florida has become a model for freedom and opportunity, but our work is far from finished," a spokesperson for American Legacy Alliance PAC said."Families across our state deserve leaders who are committed to protecting constitutional rights, strengthening our economy, ensuring government accountability, and addressing the rising costs affecting everyday Floridians. The Florida Families First Initiative is about empowering citizens through education, engagement, and informed participation in the democratic process."Through this initiative, American Legacy Alliance PAC will host community forums, educational events, policy discussions, digital outreach campaigns, and civic engagement opportunities designed to encourage thoughtful dialogue and greater public involvement in Florida's future. Recognizing Florida's large senior population, the initiative will also promote awareness and public dialogue surrounding issues affecting older adults, including healthcare access, financial security, fraud prevention, long-term independence, and preserving the quality of life they have earned through a lifetime of contribution.The organization believes that lasting solutions are built through informed citizens, constitutional governance, and principled leadership.Florida Families First Priorities include Protecting Constitutional Rights and Individual Liberties • Supporting homeowners Through Insurance Reform and Affordability • Promoting Transparent, Accountable Government • Expanding Economic Opportunity for Florida Families and Small Businesses • Strengthening Public Safety and the Rule of Law • Protecting Religious Liberty and the Freedom of Conscience • Supporting Florida's Seniors Through Education, Advocacy, and Policies that PromoteIndependence, Affordability, and Dignity • Supporting Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders • Encouraging Civic Engagement and Voter Education"American Legacy Alliance PAC was founded on the belief that government exists to serve the people—not the other way around. Our mission is to educate voters, encourage respectful dialogue, and advocate for constitutional principles that preserve liberty, opportunity, and accountability for future generations." The Florida Families First Initiative marks the beginning of a series of statewide educational campaigns that will encourage constructive conversations on the issues shaping Florida's future while fostering greater civic participation throughout the state.About American Legacy Alliance PACAmerican Legacy Alliance PAC is a federally registered hybrid political action committee dedicated to educating voters, encouraging civic engagement, and advancing constitutional principles through lawful advocacy and public education. Guided by the ideals of liberty, accountability, and constitutional governance, ALA PAC works to empower citizens and independently evaluate public policy and leadership consistent with its mission

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