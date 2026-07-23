Public Notice Regarding the 2026 Union County September Commissioner Meeting

Under the terms of the Open Public Meetings Act P.L. 1975, C. 231, and pursuant to requirements of N.J.S.A 10: 4-10, please be advised that circumstances necessitate amending the 2026 Meeting Schedule of the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

As such, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is advising the public, in accordance with the law, the cancellation of both the Agenda Setting Session and the Regular Meeting of Thursday, September 24, 2026. The aforementioned September 24, 2026 meetings will be rescheduled to be held on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The Agenda Setting Session will commence at 6:00pm with the Regular Meeting to commence as soon as possible following the conclusion of the Agenda Setting Session. Additionally, the meeting will be held at the County Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Union County Administration Building, 6th floor, located at 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth, NJ, 07207.

Persons requiring a sign language interpreter should contact the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 908-527-4140.

James E. Pellettiere,

Clerk of the Board

Submission Date: July 23, 2026