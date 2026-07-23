Union County Continues Free “ASK” Program in August, Bringing Support and Resources to Seniors & Caregivers

The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors, their families, and caregivers to the upcoming Aging Services Kiosk (ASK) events this August to explore the wide range of senior programs and resources available. These events allow attendees to meet face-to-face with experienced professionals who can provide expert guidance and assistance with a variety of services, including form completion. Bilingual staff will be available on all dates to provide support in Spanish.

“With our ASK program, we strive to ensure seniors know they have a dependable support system in their community, and in us. This way, they can embrace this new chapter with less fear, and more confidence and peace of mind,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “We welcome all seniors and caregivers to meet with one of our friendly professionals at any of our upcoming ASK events to learn more.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care, and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Below are the upcoming ASK events in August:

Tuesday, August 4th

Clark Public Library

303 Westfield Avenue, Clark

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Thursday, August 13th

Hillside Public Library

1409 Liberty Avenue, Hillside

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Thursday, August 20th

Westfield Memorial Library

550 East Broad Street, Westfield

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Tuesday, August 25th

Garwood Public Library

411 Third Avenue, Garwood

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

“Our staff at the Division on Aging is ready to assist residents in finding the resources that can improve their lives, cut costs, and support their independence for as long as possible. They truly serve as a reliable support system for seniors,” said Commissioner James E. Baker, Liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 1-888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.