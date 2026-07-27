CALI KOSHER ANNOUNCES THE RE-LAUNCH OF CANNABIS DELIVERY SERVICES IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Cali Kosher is preparing to re-launch cannabis delivery services in Modesto, Oakdale, Patterson, and surrounding communities.

Cali Kosher will soon relaunch cannabis delivery for eligible customers in Modesto, Oakdale, Patterson, and nearby communities.

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cali Kosher, a staple of the Stanislaus County cannabis industry, is proud to announce the upcoming re-launch of its cannabis delivery services. Cali Kosher Delivery will directly serve the communities surrounding its physical retail hubs, bringing a wide variety of high-quality, lab-tested cannabis products straight to customers' doorsteps.The brand currently offers a simple online shopping experience, and delivery orders will soon be accepted directly at calikosher.com "The goal is to make Cali Kosher more accessible to customers in Modesto, Oakdale, Patterson, and the surrounding communities," said Darron Silva, owner of Cali Kosher. "Delivery provides a convenient option for those who may not live in close proximity to a physical storefront. Information regarding the delivery range and launch details will be available soon."Cali Kosher emphasizes that all standard compliance regulations will remain strictly in place for the delivery service. To purchase recreational cannabis, customers must be 21 years of age or older with a valid government-issued photo ID. Medicinal cannabis patients must be 18 years of age or older and possess a valid doctor’s recommendation along with government identification. Delivery drivers will verify age and identification upon arrival.While delivery re-introduces a level of convenience for shoppers, Cali Kosher remains deeply rooted in serving the local community. Neighbors and loyal patrons are highly encouraged to continue visiting the physical storefronts. Visiting in person offers a customized, personal shopping experience where knowledgeable budtenders can guide guests through the curated product selection.Specific details regarding the official launch date, exact delivery boundary maps, and hours of operation will be shared in the coming days. For more information or to browse the current inventory, please visit calikosher.com ABOUT CALI KOSHERHeadquartered in the heart of California, Cali Kosher is a vertically integrated cannabis brand managing everything from seed to sale. By controlling cultivation, distribution, and retail, the brand guarantees absolute quality control. Every phase is executed with strict organic farming practices, delivering an exceptionally clean product.Cali Kosher serves the community through its grown-in-California product lines and premier dispensary storefronts across Stanislaus County, with flagship hubs in Modesto, Oakdale, and Patterson.Far beyond retail, the company is on a mission to spark community dialogue and shatter old stigmas. Through education and consumer empowerment, Cali Kosher is proudly reshaping the conversation around cannabis as a safe, clean, and highly regulated lifestyle product.

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