ND 200 to temporarily close in Mayville for waterline repair

BISMARCK, N.D. — A portion of North Dakota Highway 200 will temporarily close in Mayville to accommodate an emergency waterline repair project.

There will be a signed detour in place for motorists. The work is expected to be completed this week.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.