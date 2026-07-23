Attorney General Liz Murrill Announces Arrest of Miami Man on 85 Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested Michael Monroe, 35, of 601 NE 22nd St., Apt. 42, Miami, Florida, on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges.

During the course of investigating a CyberTip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), LBI agents identified Monroe as the suspect and found him to be in possession of 85 images and videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

An arrest warrant was secured for Monroe after he was no longer in the State of Louisiana.

Monroe was apprehended in New York City by the New York City Police Department and was ultimately extradited to Louisiana and booked into the Orleans Parish Correctional Center on July 20, 2026.

Monroe has been charged with:

85 Counts – La. R.S. 14:81.1 – Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation led the investigation with assistance from the New York City Police Department.

No bond information is available at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.