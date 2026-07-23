Rose-Hulman Appoints Alumnus Chris Olinger to Board of Trustees

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has appointed Chris Olinger, a 2015 mechanical engineering alumnus and engineering leader in autonomous vehicle technology, to its Board of Trustees.

A resident of Reno, Nevada, Olinger is Director of Technical Program Management & Test Operations at Outrider, an autonomous yard-truck company, where he serves on the engineering leadership team. In his role, he leads technical program management across the company's software domains, including autonomy and artificial intelligence, while helping guide companywide planning and implementation of AI-driven workflows.

Prior to joining Outrider, Olinger spent nine years at Tesla, advancing through a series of engineering and leadership positions that included developing software and controls systems for Gigafactory operations and leading software engineering efforts supporting North American construction projects.

"Chris has always looked for ways to make Rose-Hulman stronger. Even as a student, he invested his time, energy, and personal resources to improve the experience for those who would follow him," said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. "That spirit of generosity, combined with his leadership in industry and his deep commitment to Rose-Hulman, makes him an outstanding addition to our Board of Trustees."

Olinger's connection to Rose-Hulman extends well beyond his professional accomplishments. As a student, he helped lead an effort to bring a bouldering wall to the Sports and Recreation Center after the closure of Terre Haute's only climbing gym. Working alongside fellow students, faculty, campus leaders, and supporters, he helped raise nearly $60,000 to make the project a reality. The climbing wall opened in 2014 and continues to serve students today.

During his senior year, he also partnered with the Mechanical Engineering Department to help fund needed upgrades to the department's controls laboratory, launching what has become years of philanthropic support for Rose-Hulman.

“This gave me an opportunity to repay the generous merit scholarship awarded me,” Olinger said. “That project, along with the climbing wall, cemented Rose as an organization that effectively utilizes the support we can provide. Since then, we have funded many projects with the Mechanical Engineering Department (ME) and Rose in general. These have ranged from an endowed fund supporting the ME Department awards, to student organization support, to summer coursework development."

Since graduating, Olinger has remained actively engaged with Rose-Hulman through service on the Mechanical Engineering Department Advisory Board, participation in Rose Angels, Noblitt Scholars Program interviews, prospective student programs, and other volunteer activities supporting student recruitment and success.

"I am always looking for ways I can support the institution,” he said. “I have always credited Rose with providing me with the tools and foundation I needed to be successful in my career and life, so I jumped at the opportunity to give back by serving on the board."

Looking ahead, Olinger is eager to help the college continue building on its national leadership in undergraduate STEM education.

"STEM education is and will continue to be critical for helping to build an equitable, sustainable, and prosperous future for the world,” Olinger said. “Rose-Hulman is a global leader in that, so it is an honor to be a part of that mission. Also, I am looking forward to being able to support the student body and faculty in a new way through my work on the board."