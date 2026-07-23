Richmond District Traffic Alert UPDATE: Ramps closing in Midlothian at Route 288 with Route 60 and Otterdale Road July 27-30 for paving   

Update (July 23): Due to weather, the ramp closures have shifted as follows:

Eastbound Route 60 to southbound Route 288 will close the nights of July 28 and 30.

Southbound Route 288 to Otterdale Road/Watkins Centre Parkway will close the night of July 29.

See details below.

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RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and its contractor, will close two ramps along Route 288 near the interchange with Route 60 in Midlothian from July 27-30 for paving. Motorists should follow the posted detours or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Work is weather permitting as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, July 27, 29, and 30, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The eastbound Route 60 ramp to southbound Route 288 will close. The posted detour will be to take northbound Route 288 to Route 711 (Huguenot Trail) to access southbound Route 288.

Tuesday, July 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.: The southbound Route 288 ramp to Route 667 (Otterdale Road/Watkins Centre Parkway) will close. The posted detour will be to continue south to take Route 668 (North Woolridge Road) to northbound Route 288 to eastbound Route 60 to southbound Otterdale Road/Watkins Centre Parkway.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.