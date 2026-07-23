The Republican Recap: Week of July 20, 2026

Here's a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House floor this week: Replenishing Funding for Vital National Security Sectors ✅ Supporting our farmers, strengthening our military, and protecting the integrity of our elections are essential to keeping America safe, secure, and prosperous. Yet time and again, Democrats have been willing to hold these priorities hostage to advance their radical left agenda. Especially with Democrats’ opposition to policies as common sense as showing your ID to vote, it is clear the Democrat party is out of touch with the American people. House Republicans are committed to ensuring these critical priorities receive the resources they need. That's why we advanced a budget resolution to responsibly fund these programs and keep America strong. This budget resolution supports America's farmers so our nation remains food secure and never depends on foreign countries to feed our people. It also provides critical funding for our military, ensuring our servicemembers have the resources and pay they deserve to defend our nation. Finally, it strengthens election security by incorporating vital components of the SAVE America Act, including showing ID and proof of citizenship to vote. Every American deserves elections they can feel confident in, and commonsense policies like voter ID are a vital way to reestablish election integrity. Chairman Jodey Arrington’s resolution, H. Con. Res 113, will establish budget guidelines for fiscal year 2027. This critical step towards providing a full reconciliation bill sets guidelines for funding to support our farmers, invest in our troops, and secure American election integrity. "I am humbled by the steadfast unity and unwavering determination from House Republicans to break the Democrat obstruction so we can provide emergency support for our troops, safeguard the integrity of our elections, and continue delivering on the priorities of the American people," said Chairman Jodey Arrington. "I urge the Senate to seize this fateful moment to SAVE and Protect America.” What Members Said: Rep. Adrian Smith applauded how this resolution provides important framework to protecting American security.





Rep. Jeff Crank

highlighted the farmers, troops, and voter ID measures that will benefit by House Republicans unlocking the reconciliation 3.0 package.



Preventing Democrats’ Partisan Shutdown ✅ Last fall, congressional Democrats triggered the longest full government shutdown in American history by blocking Republican funding efforts and holding the American people hostage to their radical agenda and obsession with opposing President Trump. Republicans reopened the government by passing a continuing resolution and remain committed to ensuring Americans never again endure a Democrat-imposed shutdown. This week, nearly every Democrat once again chose partisan pandering over responsible governing. House Republicans advanced a continuing resolution this week to keep the government open, ensure hardworking Americans continue receiving their paychecks through the end of the year, and prevent another round of needless political brinkmanship. H.R. 9770, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, provides funding to crucial programs, including SNAP, WIC, TANF, and disaster relief through the end of the year. This bill will prevent the September 30, 2026 funding lapse while also allowing Congress to complete the appropriations process in regular order. "Too many members in Congress mistake a cliff's edge for political leverage – and this bill refuses to reward those who depend on obstruction and chaos. Instead, it puts certainty and stability for the nation first. There is no virtue in waiting until every option has disappeared before deciding to act," said Chairman Tom Cole. "This legislation protects our national security, preserves critical services, and removes any party from seeking to manufacture shutdown leverage before elections. There are no poison pills, no political gimmicks, and no partisan riders – just a clean, straightforward stopgap. So, today leaves no question where House Republicans stand – we chose responsibility over crisis, leadership over politics, and governing over gamesmanship. That is what Article I demands, and it is exactly what the American people expect.” What Members Said: Rep. August Pfluger underscored how nearly all Democrats abdicated their duty to responsibly govern our country.





Chairman Tim Walberg how this bill is vital for delivering paychecks to some of the hardest working Americans.

highlighted how this bill is vital for delivering paychecks to some of the hardest working Americans.



Investing in the Arsenal of Freedom ✅ America's military is unmatched, but preserving that strength requires continued investment and a commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats. House Republicans are committed to ensuring our Armed Forces remain the most capable and lethal fighting force in the world. This week, House Republicans passed the FY27 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to advance President Trump's Peace Through Strength agenda. The bill makes critical investments in our military by supporting President Trump's request for a 5 to 7 percent pay raise for every service member, recognizing their service and sacrifice. The legislation also strengthens our defense industrial base, secures critical supply chains, eliminates waste, fraud, and abuse, expands domestic defense production, and creates new opportunities for innovators and manufacturers to reinforce the Arsenal of Freedom. Chairman Mike Rogers’ bill, H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027, authorizes appropriations to expand U.S. defense production capacity, modernize our military, and ensure America’s armed forces remain the most lethal, ready, and robust in the world, all while safeguarding taxpayer dollars. “Our national security depends on a ready, capable, and well-equipped fighting force backed by a robust and innovative defense industrial base. The FY27 NDAA delivers that,” Rogers said. This is a strong bill that builds on President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda, supports servicemembers and military families, and gives our warfighters the resources they need to fight and win. Peace Through Strength begins long before the battlefield—it is forged in America’s factories, depots, and shipyards,” said Chairman Mike Rogers. "After years of underinvestment, the FY27 NDAA revitalizes America’s defense industrial base and gives our military the capacity to deter our adversaries and carry out President Trump’s Peace Through Strength Agenda." What Members Said: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart celebrated how this bill enforces President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda.





Rep. Zach Nunn

highlighted how this bill will equip our brave men and women in uniform with the tools they need.



Banning Congressional Stock Trading ✅ Members of Congress are elected to serve their constituents and uphold their office as a public trust. Because Members have access to sensitive, nonpublic information as part of their official duties, many Americans believe stronger safeguards are needed to help reinforce confidence in Congress. House Republicans approved legislation this week to prohibit Members of Congress from trading individual stocks while serving in office. This commonsense reform is designed to help reassure the American people that their elected representatives are focused on serving the public interest and maintaining the integrity of the institution. Chairman Brian Steil’s bill, H.R. 7008, the Stop Insider Trading Act, would prohibit Members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from purchasing securities from publicly traded companies, establish a required window to alert the House Clerk of any intended sale, as well as impose forfeiture of gains and fees for lawmakers’ noncompliance. “The Stop Insider Trading Act is a major step forward for ethics reform on Capitol Hill. It ensures no lawmaker can profit off of insider information,” said Chairman Brian Steil. “I urge my Senate colleagues to quickly take it up and send it to President Trump’s desk.” What Members Said: Rep. Scott Perry reiterated that Americans deserve leaders in Congress who are here to serve, not grow their wealth.





Rep. Young Kim

spoke about how this commonsense measure will help restore trust in Congress.



Empowering Main Street and Local Economies ✅ Main Street businesses are vital to local economies and help millions achieve the American Dream. However, the community banks and credit unions that serve Main Street have suffered from overregulation after the 2008 financial crisis that subjected them to many of the same regulatory standards as large financial institutions. As a result, many community banks have closed, making it increasingly difficult for small businesses to access capital. Community banks should not be subject to the same regulatory framework as Wall Street's largest financial institutions. Because of this, House Republicans passed legislation this week to modernize the one-size-fits-all regulatory system, reduce unnecessary burdens on community banks, and make it easier to establish new local financial institutions in underserved communities. Chairman French Hill’s bill, H.R. 6955, the Main Street Capital Access Act, eases regulations on community banks and credit unions by tailoring regulatory thresholds, increasing transparency among regulators, making regulation more predictable for small banks, and promoting new bank formation. "As a former community banker, I've seen firsthand how community banks drive Main Street's growth. For decades, Washington has forced these institutions to operate under rules built for the largest, most systemically important banks, stifling local lending and accelerating industry consolidation. This bill fixes that,” said Chairman French Hill. "It spurs the formation of new banks, restores common-sense tailoring to bank regulation, and removes barriers that have limited lending in communities across the country. Expanding access to capital means entrepreneurs can invest, businesses can grow, and families can build wealth. I want to thank Subcommittee Chairman Andy Barr for his partnership on this bill, and I look forward to the Senate taking up this important legislation.” What Members Said: Rep. Marlin Stutzman celebrated how this measure will remove restrictive regulations so small banks can serve the communities who need them.



Rep. Michelle Fischbach

applauded how this measure will help rural communities by tailoring regulations for banks that serve smaller communities.



Empowering Americans with Disabilities in the Workforce ✅ Millions of Americans have achieved the American Dream through the opportunity to work, build careers, and provide for their families. However, many Americans with disabilities face unnecessary barriers to employment because of outdated policies and unclear eligibility rules. Nearly 60 percent of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries say they want and believe they are able to work within the next two to five years. Yet fewer than one percent of SSDI beneficiaries leave the program each year. Americans with disabilities who want to work should have every opportunity to do so. That is why House Republicans advanced the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act. The bill reauthorizes a provision of the Social Security Act allowing the Social Security Administration (SSA) to conduct demonstration projects that test alternative policies to help SSDI beneficiaries who are able to work reenter the workforce. It also prohibits the SSA from conducting demonstration projects that would reduce a participant's overall income. Rep. Austin Scott’s measure, H.R. 8884, the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act, will allow the SSA to test different program rules to promote work for disabled Americans and improve work outcomes, so that every American can have an equal opportunity to excel in the workforce. “The Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act is about helping disabled Americans pursue opportunities without the fear of losing the benefits that help them live with dignity," said Rep. Austin Scott. "This bill would allow the Social Security Administration to pursue scoped demonstration programs while ensuring voluntary participants' overall income is not reduced, giving disabled Americans the chance to build the future they want." What Members Said: Rep. Austin Scott highlighted how this bill provides an on-ramp for disabled Americans to successfully return to work.

