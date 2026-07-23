Equator Advanced Appliances Launches 'Picnic, Patio & Summer Living' Campaign for July

Equator Appliances Washer Dryer Summer Sale

Seasonal campaign highlights outdoor climate control, compact refrigeration and space-saving laundry appliances designed for modern summer living

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has launched its “Picnic, Patio & Summer Living” campaign, a July initiative highlighting appliances designed to support outdoor comfort, seasonal entertaining, compact living and everyday household convenience.

The campaign brings together a selection of Equator products for patios, garages, recreational spaces, apartments, RVs, vacation properties and smaller homes. Featured categories include outdoor air conditioners, compact refrigerators, freezers and all-in-one washer-dryer combinations.

As households make greater use of patios, outdoor kitchens, garages and secondary living areas during the summer, Equator is highlighting flexible appliances that can help make these spaces more functional and comfortable.

A central product in the campaign is the Equator OAC 3000 Outdoor Air Conditioner. The weatherized, freestanding appliance combines air conditioning, heating and fan functions in one mobile unit. It delivers 9,000 BTU of cooling and 6,200 BTU of heating and is designed for locations where installing a conventional air-conditioning system may not be practical.

With wheels, a compact structure and 110-volt operation, the OAC 3000 can be used in patios, garages, workshops, recreational spaces, tiny homes and other indoor or outdoor environments. Its three operating functions also allow the appliance to remain useful beyond the summer season.

The July campaign additionally highlights Equator’s compact refrigerators and freezers. These appliances provide supplemental food and beverage storage for apartments, offices, guest rooms, entertainment areas, vacation properties and other locations where space may be limited.

Compact refrigeration can also support summer gatherings by keeping beverages, frozen foods and frequently used ingredients close to outdoor entertaining areas without requiring repeated trips to the main kitchen.

Equator’s all-in-one washer-dryer appliances form another part of the campaign. Models such as the EZ 4600 and EZ 4700 C combine washing and drying functions within a single compact appliance and operate using a standard 110-volt electrical connection.

The EZ 4700 C features a ventless drying system, zero-clearance installation capability, a 15-pound laundry capacity, 15 wash and dry programs, a PET Cycle and a spin speed of up to 1,400 RPM. Its compact footprint makes it suitable for apartments, condominiums, RVs and homes where a separate washer and dryer may occupy too much space.

“Summer living is not limited to one area of the home,” said an Equator Advanced Appliances spokesperson. “People are using patios, garages, vacation properties, RVs and compact spaces in increasingly flexible ways. This campaign brings together appliances that can help customers cool, store, wash and organize while making more efficient use of the available space.”

The “Picnic, Patio & Summer Living” campaign reflects Equator’s continued focus on developing practical appliances for changing household needs. Rather than requiring extensive remodeling or permanent installation, many of the featured products are designed around mobility, compact dimensions, standard electrical connections and flexible placement.

Throughout July, customers can explore featured seasonal products, compare appliance specifications and review available offers through the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

To view Equator’s appliance collection and current product availability, visit https://equatorappliances.com/.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was established in 1991 with a focus on developing efficient, innovative and space-conscious home appliances. Based in Houston, Texas, the company offers laundry appliances, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, cooking appliances, climate-control products and other solutions for traditional homes, apartments, RVs, tiny homes and specialized living environments.

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