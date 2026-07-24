SLC International Airport to Mark Completion of The New SLC

SLC International Airport has built the first new hub airport in the U.S. this century SLC International plans to open the final phase of a new airport in October SLC International Airport River Tunnel connecting Concourses A&B

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports is planning a final celebration to mark the completion of The New SLC Redevelopment Program.

It has been six years since we opened The New SLC and 12 years since we broke ground. Planning for the new airport has taken decades to plan and we are excited to celebrate this accomplishment in Oct.” — Bill Wyatt, Executive Director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salt Lake City Department of Airports is planning a final celebration to mark the completion of The New SLC Redevelopment Program on Saturday, Oct. 24. The New SLC is the first new hub airport built in the U.S. in the 21st Century.Phase 4, the final phase of construction, will open to the public on Oct. 27 and includes seven additional gates and six new concessions. The new gates will house arrivals and departures for United Airlines plus two “common use” gates that can be used by other airlines serving SLC as needed. The six concessions opening on Oct. 27 are Einstein Bros. Bagels, Moochie’s Cheesesteaks, Monarca, Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers, Swig, and &Go SLC, a news and convenience retail store.“We are on our final approach,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “It has been six years since we opened The New SLC and 12 years since we broke ground; however, planning for the new airport has taken decades to plan and we are excited to celebrate this accomplishment in October.”New art is planned for Concourse B-east. A large-scale installation by Artist Gordon Huether titled “Gateway to the World,” will hang from the ceiling. It is a mirror image of “Swallows in Flight,” located on Concourse B-west, but the colorful dichroic cutouts are made in the shape of airplanes rather than birds.The first level of Concourse B-east has been built out to accommodate a future hardstand operation to include concessions and gate-hold seating. This area won’t be used initially, but as new air service comes online and additional gates are needed the space will be activated.# # #The New SLC Redevelopment Program broke ground in July 2014. Phase 1 of The New SLC opened in September 2020, Phase 2 in October 2023, and Phase 3 in October 2024. Four gates opened on July 14, 2026, and the final seven gates and six concessions will open on October 27, 2026, for a total of 101 concessions, 94 aircraft gates and four hardstand positions. The total cost of The New SLC is $5.1 billion. www.slcairport.com/thenewslc

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