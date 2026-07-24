NuKase Lockable Phone Cases Help Schools Comply With New State Phone-Free Laws

As more states enact bell-to-bell cell phone bans, NuGerm's NuKase offers K-12 districts an affordable, procurement-ready enforcement solution.

We have seen significant improvements in student engagement and decrease of phone usage in classes, since we introduced the NuKase. And with the new design, students can't even see their notifications” — Principal in Georgia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a growing number of states roll out bell-to-bell cell phone bans for the 2026-2027 school year, school districts across the country are searching for practical, affordable ways to enforce the new policies. NuGerm , the South Florida-based company behind NuKase , is positioning its lockable phone case as a straightforward answer to that challenge.More than half of U.S. states have now enacted laws or formal policies restricting student cell phone use during the school day, with roughly two dozen requiring full "bell-to-bell" bans that keep devices out of reach from the first bell to the last. The legislative wave has moved quickly and drawn support from both parties, driven largely by concerns over classroom distraction, cyberbullying, and student mental health.For administrators, the mandate has created a new operational question: how do you actually keep phones locked away for an entire school day, across an entire building, without losing devices, creating logistical bottlenecks, or opening the district up to liability for damaged or missing phones?NuKase addresses that gap directly. Each case locks a student's own phone shut for the length of the school day, meaning the device never leaves the student's possession — eliminating the need for centralized phone lockers, pouches, or collection bins that require staff time and storage space. Students keep their phones on them in case of a genuine emergency, while the case itself keeps the screen and controls inaccessible until it's unlocked at the end of the day."We have seen significant improvements in student engagement and decrease of phone usage in classes, since we introduced the NuKases. And with the new, obscured view cases, students can't even see their notifications. It's great." said one principal in Georgia.The company has also seen states pair their phone-free legislation with grant funding to help districts cover implementation costs, a trend NuGerm has been tracking closely as it works with district procurement offices around the country. NuKase is designed to fit into that funding picture, positioned as a budget-predictable, one-time purchase rather than an ongoing subscription or consumable cost — an important distinction for business officials weighing multi-year budget impacts.NuGerm, built the NuKase specifically with K-12 environments in mind, and the company works directly with district purchasing departments on bid responses, cooperative purchasing contracts, and compliance documentation as part of the sales process.Districts and school officials evaluating options ahead of their state's compliance deadline can try NuKase or learn more at nugerm.com.About NuGerm NuGerm is a South Florida-based company and the maker of NuKase, a lockable phone case built for K-12 schools navigating new phone-free policies. NuGerm works directly with school districts on procurement, compliance, and bulk deployment to help schools implement phone-free environments affordably and at scale.

NuKase: How it works

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