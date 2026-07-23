National Spacepower Center Consortium Presents First Integrated Pilot Demonstration to U.S. Space Force Leadership
NSpC was established to help government, military, industry, and partner-nation leaders better understand the space domain, the nature of space warfare, and the operational realities underpinning U.S. national security. (Photo Jerry Tsao)
The first integrated pilot demonstrated orbital data, physics-based simulation, command-and-control software, engineering models, and immersive visualization technology in a single environment (Photo: Jerry Tsao)
Demonstration marked the consortium’s first integrated deliverable, with additional industry participation and mission scenarios plannedWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association today announced the initial industry consortium supporting its National Spacepower Center (NSpC) and the successful presentation of the consortium’s first integrated pilot demonstration to senior U.S. Space Force leaders.
On July 21, 2026, SFA and NSpC consortium members Redwire, COMSPOC, Sedaro, OpenC3, and TigerVision presented a pilot demonstration to Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman and Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations. The demonstration took place at Sedaro’s offices in Arlington, Virginia.
The initial consortium pooled its capabilities and internal research and development resources to build and integrate the pilot demonstration in less than four months. Developed in response to a challenge from Gen. Saltzman, the notional Space Dogfighting vignette connected orbital data, physics-based simulation, command-and-control software, engineering models, and immersive visualization technology in a single environment to show how complex activities in space can be translated into understandable mission consequences for senior leaders and members of Congress.
“When we announced the National Spacepower Center in December, we committed to creating a practical environment that would help leaders understand the realities of space as a warfighting domain,” said Damon Feltman, President and CEO, Space Force Association. “In less than four months, the consortium moved from concept to an integrated prototype and presented it to senior Space Force leaders. This is what the NSpC was established to do: bring government and industry together to make spacepower more tangible and understandable for decision-makers.”
SFA announced the creation of the National Spacepower Center at its Spacepower Conference in December 2025. The NSpC was established to help government, military, industry, and partner-nation leaders better understand the space domain, the nature of space warfare, and the operational realities underpinning U.S. national security.
The July 2026 pilot demonstration incorporated:
-Commercial orbital data and maneuver analysis from COMSPOC
-Physics-based simulation, scenario integration, analytics, and visualization from Sedaro
-Spacecraft engineering models from Redwire
-OpenC3 COSMOS command-and-control software
-Immersive visualization technology from TigerVision
The pilot vignette depicted a notional adversary spacecraft maneuvering into close proximity with a U.S. missile-warning and missile-tracking asset. The scenario illustrated how interference with a space system could affect support to terrestrial military operations and how orbital geometry, timing, and resource constraints shape potential response options.
“The value of this environment is not any individual model, screen, or company capability,” said Dillon Cox, Chair, National Spacepower Center. “It is the ability to bring credible data, operational software, and physics-based simulation together around a single mission problem. That gives leaders a way to see how a scenario unfolds and explore the consequences of different policy and resourcing decisions.”
Gen. Saltzman and Lt. Gen. Schiess participated in the demonstration alongside Laura Brent, Senior Advisor to the Chief of Space Operations, and Kathryn Kolbe, Assistant Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Installations and Logistics. The leaders provided detailed feedback on how the NSpC environment could support strategic education, acquisition and resourcing advocacy, mission analysis, experimentation, force development, and other applications.
The July demonstration was an initial pilot rather than a final configuration. SFA and the consortium will use the senior leaders’ feedback to refine the environment, develop additional scenarios, expand industry participation, and tailor future demonstrations to different audiences and needs.
The demonstration advances a challenge Gen. Saltzman has emphasized throughout his tenure: helping national leaders better understand the operational realities of space and the capabilities required to achieve space superiority.
“The National Spacepower Center is designed to grow with the mission,” Feltman said. “Our next step is to build on the initial demonstration, expand the consortium, and develop scenarios that address the most consequential spacepower questions facing the nation.”
Organizations interested in supporting the National Spacepower Center or contributing capabilities to future demonstrations can contact nspc@ussfa.org.
About Space Force Association (SFA)
The Space Force Association is the professional organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing the development of U.S. and Allied spacepower through advocacy, education, and collaboration. For more information, please visit ussfa.org.
Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
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